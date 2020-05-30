14 ways you can still get your sports fix without live games

False images; FOX; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
So you've caught everything The last Dance (After seeing him live for the first time, of course), he kept his TV on for the three days of the April NFL draft and spent last weekend cheering for Tiger Woods (or Phil Mickelson) along with about 6.3 million others when they revisited The Match.
We get it: you miss sports. Same.
While it's understandable that the world of sports as a whole had to be temporarily suspended when Team Coronavirus hit the field, it was a pretty tough blow. There is no March madness. Not "A brilliant moment,quot;. No Tokyo 2020 Olympics. No opening day. There is no excuse to sit in a stadium all afternoon eating hot dogs and drinking beer. (Although, TBH, you really don't need baseball for the last one.)
And there's nothing like the alternating euphoria and debilitating despair that comes with rooting for your favorite team. Or, for the tightest among us who have never cried over a loss, the fun of spending a day watching impossibly fit people perform impressive feats of athletics while sipping nachos at our sports bar.
And, of course, that exact scenario feels a bit unlikely right now. The NBA is experiencing a long wait time, no one is being invited to the game of baseball, and we may take a Hail Mary to enjoy the kind of college football and NFL seasons we've come to know and love.
But the game is not over because alllllllll Sports. (Hi NASCAR!) And there are plenty of other ways for you to dive into the world of sports that doesn't involve sitting shoulder to shoulder with over 80,000 screaming fans.
As the world opens up slowly (and responsibly, right?), We have just the activities to fill the holes the size of a basketball, soccer, baseball, soccer, hockey or even water polo. their # sports-loving hearts.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020424 / rs_1024x759-200524142900-1024_Tiger_Woods_Tom_Brady_Peyton_Manning_MP_5.24.20..jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1094015″ alt=”Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning”/>
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images for the match
Take a picture of something new
Riveted by the party? You certainly weren't alone with over six million viewers sinking their Sunday in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelsoncharitable showdown. The good news is that the PGA game is playing with the Texas Charles Schwab Challenge (with Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Mickelson) scheduled for June 11. Meanwhile, the UFC continues to struggle with Tyron Woodley ready to take on Gilbert Burns in Las Vegas tonight and WWE is rumored to be planning a return to the ring.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020427 / rs_1024x759-200527080455-1024-Cornhole-LT-052720-GettyImages-158859759.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1094474″ alt=”Cornhole, Sports”/>
Chris Trotman / Getty Images
Think off the field
Competitive marble races are one thing. Professional cornhole, too. Basically, any great-sounding hobby or party game probably has a league full of professionals who have dedicated their lives to being the best and, now, an enraptured audience.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "506,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020427 / rs_1040x585-200527085248-1024-Ultimate-Tag-LT-052720-FOX.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1094481″ alt=”Ultimate Tag, Sports”/>
ULTIMATE TAG logo © FOX 2020
Come to the point
You better run to catch Definitive labelFox's countryside takes on the classic school playground game. Organized by the defensive end of the Houston Texans J.J. Watt and his brothers Derek Watt (a fullback with the Steelers) and T.J. Watt (a linebacker who also plays for Pittsburgh), the Wednesday night competition series has Joes average facing off in an amplified version of tag that makes them run around, along a moving course.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x683-200211082606-topchef3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072775″ alt=”Top Chef All Stars L.A., Padma Lakshmi, Tom Cholicchio”/>
Smallz and Raskind / Bravo
Place your bets
The odds were never good that the break in sports meant the end of professional betting. Without the NBA playoffs or hockey games, those with cash on hand simply had to be more creative. Among the activities you can now wager on: Russian table tennis matches (William Hill's sports betting says a $ 100,000 increase in late March), soccer video game simulations in Madden NFL, and The best chef, with the Reality Fantasy League website hosting a thriving contest focused on Bravo's popular cooking competition.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202024 / rs_1024x759-200304063749-1024-shaq-emd-022420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1077632″ alt=”Shaquille O & # 39; Neal”/>
Youtube
Hear an initiate's perspective
You may not be able to catch the likes of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Draymond Green in action, but you can listen to them in "All the Smoke,quot;, presented by former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Former professionals Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, meanwhile, interview people like Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Candace Parker and Damian Lillard in "Knuckleheads,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202002 / rs_1024x759-200102170215-1024.beyonce-jay-z.ct.010220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1059624″ alt=”Jay-Z, Beyonce, NBA Finals 2019″/>
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images
Hold tabs on how NBA season could bounce
With the reopening of the practice facilities for volunteer training, it seems the NBA is really shooting to end the season that came to a halt more than two months after the Utah Jazz Center Rudy gobert He became the first player to test positive for COVID-19. In a tweeted statement, the league's director of communications revealed that they are in talks to move the entire operation to Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Florida, creating a campus-like environment to resume play in late July. Lebron James, for example, appears on board ("As soon as it is safe we would like to end our season," he said tweeted April 30), then maybe Disney really is The happiest place on earth.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020427 / rs_1024x759-200527075314-1024-Soccer-Cardboard-Fans-LT-052720-GettyImages-1214804694.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1094462″ alt=”Football, Bundesliga League, Cardboard fans, Sports”/>
Ina Fassbender / Pool via Getty Images
See how the other half of the world plays
In South Korea, baseball is back, with select games broadcast on ESPN, Germany's Bundesliga soccer league started playing in front of many cardboard fans, and Portuguese and Spanish organizations will resume next month. You may not know the athletes or the lingo, but the love of the game is universal.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201112 / 1024.fnl.cm.101216.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 129929″ alt=”Friday night lights”/>
Ralph Nelson / Imagine Entertainment
Catch up with Coach Taylor and the boys
Let's go ahead and assume you've already seen The last Dance (although, if not, take ESPN, stat to see the Michael Jordan-led doc). So continue with more binge-related sports. You can follow the classic path of the movie: Hooisers, His own league, Field of dreams, Rudy, Remember the titans or assimilate, let's say, the five seasons of that seminal classic, Friday night lights. Clear eyes, full hearts, cannot lose.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020427 / rs_1024x759-200527075531-1024-NBA-2019-Draft-LT-052720-GettyImages-1151073174.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1094465″ alt=”NBA Draft 2019, Sports”/>
Nathaniel S. Butler NBAE via Getty Images
Dive into every simulated eraser you can find
Because while the NBA season may still be flowing, the draft will definitely be released sometime this calendar year. Probably. And while nobody truly You know which teams to select first or the college wunderkinds they're considering – that won't stop all the experts with too much free time to speculate.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020415 / rs_1024x759-200515092957-1024-steph-curry-jiimmy-kimmel.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1092331″ alt=”Steph Curry, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Golf Trick Shot”/>
A B C
See Steph Curry do a different kind of shot
With his daily work on hold, the three-point specialist showed that he can also dazzle the court. See how Golden State's two-time MVP in the league demonstrates his placement skills in this clip since his appearance in May on Jimmy Kimmel Live, then get the experience you have to offer other miniature golf enthusiasts in the ABC summer competition series, Holey Moley every Thursday.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020422 / rs_1024x759-200522062953-1024-Lance-Armstrong-ch-052220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1093800″ alt=”Lance Armstrong”/>
Tim de Waele for Getty Images
Take a tour of Lance Armstrong's messy past
ESPN Part One 30 by 30 documentary saw ex-cyclist dishonored Lance Armstrong He claims he told about 10,000 lies (or rather the same lie over and over) during the doping scandal that stripped him of his seven Tour de France titles and speculated whether the substances he ingested led to his diagnosis of testicular cancer. Therefore, we are willing to bet that the second half (broadcast on Sunday night at 9 p.m.) will be a good trip.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020418 / rs_1024x759-200518135209-1024_NASCAR_MP_5.18.20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1092869″ alt=”NASCAR”/>
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Give Nascar a spin
More than six million private sports viewers rushed to capture Fox coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series when he returned in mid-May and as the official Instagram proclaimed, "We are starting (re) starting,quot; with events scheduled during the summer . So, viewers, start your cable boxes!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020426 / rs_1024x759-200526125831-1024-russell-wilson-megan-rapinoe-sue-bird.ct.052620.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1094252″ alt=”Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird”/>
Rich Fury / Getty Images
Celebrate last year's highs
Yes, there were many before the coronavirus forced us all to hang our shirts. Hi, did you forget something called the US National Women's Soccer Team? ? Good champion Megan Rapinoe and his champagne magnum didn't. And the winner of the Golden Boot and Golden Ball trophies will be present with his partner Sue Bird, a three-time WNBA champion, will host this year's remote ESPY from his Seattle home on June 21. Also signing up for the planned celebration of heroism and humanitarian aid: the Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and maybe (please, please, Please?), wife Ciara.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020427 / rs_1024x759-200527080234-1024-College-BB-LT-052720-GettyImages-1207018436.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1094473″ alt=”College basketball, sports”/>
Michael Hickey / Getty Images
Relive the glory days
With no new games to complete the schedule, ESPN and other conference-affiliated networks (think Big Ten Network, ACC Network) are flooding their waves with throwbacks to feel good. Whether you've never seen that moment, your varsity team cut the nets, or seen it so many times that you could probably recite the game by memory game, the matchup is sure to thrill you. Just BYO-chicken wings.