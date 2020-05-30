14 ways you can still get your sports fix without live games

So you've caught everything The last Dance (After seeing him live for the first time, of course), he kept his TV on for the three days of the April NFL draft and spent last weekend cheering for Tiger Woods (or Phil Mickelson) along with about 6.3 million others when they revisited The Match.

We get it: you miss sports. Same.

While it's understandable that the world of sports as a whole had to be temporarily suspended when Team Coronavirus hit the field, it was a pretty tough blow. There is no March madness. Not "A brilliant moment,quot;. No Tokyo 2020 Olympics. No opening day. There is no excuse to sit in a stadium all afternoon eating hot dogs and drinking beer. (Although, TBH, you really don't need baseball for the last one.)