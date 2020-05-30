12 restaurants that love the United States. With recipes! – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

From Los Angeles to Atlanta, from Chicago to New York, restaurants across the country face tough times. Steakhouses, sushi bars, tacos and bistros – we miss them all and they miss us. We reached out to a dozen chefs and owners to hear a little bit about their stories and their worlds today. And we have a great recipe for each, so you can recreate some of your food in your kitchen.

Sesame noodles to go

Hwa Yuan, New York

Craig Lee, The New York Times

Takeout-style sesame noodles in Richmond, California, August 17, 2017. While you're trapped indoors, try making food from your favorite restaurants at home.

Chien Lieh Tang, the chef at Hwa Yuan in Manhattan's Chinatown, grew up in the kitchens of his family's restaurants in Taipei, Taiwan. "I remember seeing chefs spread hot noodles on ice," he said in a recent video call, demonstrating the smooth, draped movements of the hands to make the spicy cold sesame-paste noodles that were popular in hot Taiwanese summers.

He added, "Every ingredient in the sauce was put together at the last minute," and then switched to furious smoothie.

The roots of the Tang family lie in Nanchong, in Sichuan province, China, where fresh noodles covered in dried chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorns are classic street food. Like 2 million other people in mainland China, Tang's parents moved to Taiwan when the Communists took over in 1949 after a civil war. When immigration restrictions were lifted in 1965, many moved to the United States, including Tang's father, Yu Fa Tang (nicknamed Shorty).

He opened a restaurant in Chinatown in 1967 and became a successful restaurateur with multiple Sichuan restaurants in Manhattan and a widely copied recipe for cold noodles, made without Sichuan peppercorns, which was later unavailable in New York. But he died young, and the original Hwa Yuan Szechuan Inn closed in 1991.

Today, 67-year-old Tang and his 35-year-old son, James, who helps run the business, are luckier than most Chinatown restaurant owners in the pandemic. The family owns the building, so they don't have to worry about renting, a tremendous barrier to reopening in New York. They have been able to keep the kitchen running for delivery and takeaways with a skeleton of chefs.

The Tangs have never shared the recipe for their sesame noodles. But The New York Times developed a home cooking version in 2007, with a common twist: Substituting peanut butter if it's hard to find the right kind of sesame paste.

Tang said that after the restaurant reopened with a stylish makeover in 2017 and received a two-star review in The Times, there was a steady stream of customers announcing they were there to honor a first date, engagement, or story. of love with carp in hot bean sauce, the first dish he learned to make.

Vitriol and anti-Chinese violence have increased across the country due to misinformation about the coronavirus, and many Chinese restaurants have been forced to close entirely because employees fear leaving their own neighborhoods. Still, Tang said, it was tourists, not local residents, who avoided Chinese restaurants in February, when business fell 40%.

"New Yorkers know better than that," he said. "We are all in this together."

– Julia Moskin

Recipe: sesame noodles to go

Total time: 10 minutes

Performance: 4 portions

Ingredients

  • 1 pound noodles, frozen or (preferably) fresh
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil, plus a splash
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of Chinese rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons of Chinese sesame paste
  • 1 tablespoon of soft peanut butter
  • 1 spoon of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated ginger
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons garlic and chili paste, crispy chili or chili oil, or to taste
  • Half a cucumber, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1/8 inch by 1/8 inch by 2 inch sticks
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts

Addresses

1. Boil a large pot of water. Add the noodles and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes. They should retain a touch of chewiness. Drain, rinse with cold water, drain again and mix with a little sesame oil.

2. In a medium bowl, mix the remaining 2 tablespoons of sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame paste, peanut butter, sugar, ginger, garlic, and chili paste and garlic.

3. Pour the sauce over the noodles and stir. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with cucumber and peanuts.

Tips: The Chinese sesame paste ordered here is made from roasted sesame seeds; It is not the same as tahini, the Middle Eastern pasta made from simple toasted sesame. But you could use tahini if ​​necessary. You just need to add a little toasted sesame oil to make up for the flavor, and maybe a little peanut butter to keep the sauce emulsified.

Toum (garlic whip)

Phoenician, Birmingham, Michigan

Garlic Whip in Sydney, May 7 ...

With Poulos, The New York Times

Garlic Whip in Sydney, May 7, 2020. While trapped inside, try making food from your favorite restaurants at home. Food designed by Donna Hay.

For decades, diners at Phenicia, a Lebanese restaurant in Birmingham, Michigan, went home with an image of Sameer Eid imprinted on their brains, specifically, his huge curly mustache.

"The mustache comes first," said Eid, the founder of Phenicia, 80. "I come second."

He believes that his clients would not recognize him if he shaved. "My wife and I are detained at airports," he said. "People ask me, 'Are you the boy with the monopoly? "

Eid's son Samy is now in charge of managing Phoenician and the family's two other restaurants, Leila, near Detroit, and Forest, also in Birmingham. Leila, which GQ magazine named as one of the Best New American Restaurants of 2020, has been closed since March, when requests to stay home in Michigan were issued, while Forest and Phenicia remain open for take-out and delivery.

Keeping Elder Eid away from restaurants for the sake of his health has been "one of the most depressing parts,quot; of the shutdown, his son said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here