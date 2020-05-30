10,000 expected at Denver protests by George Floyd on Saturday

After two days of protests on behalf of George Floyd who violently clashed with police, some 10,000 people are expected to return to downtown Denver on Saturday to march against police brutality.

The protests began peacefully around noon on Friday, with hundreds of people participating in call-and-answer chants as they marched with signs near the Colorado State Capitol. As the march began, news came that the video-listed officer kneeling on Floyd's neck had been arrested and charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.

But as the sun went down, the songs of the civil rights era turned into skirmishes, with broken windows in the Colorado Supreme Court building and the public library. Officers responded by firing gas, detonating flash grenades, and firing non-lethal pepperballs at the crowd, which did not dissipate until after midnight.

Tay Anderson, a Denver school board member who served as a ringmaster for much of Friday's protest during the day, called for people to march peacefully on Saturday.

"Today, I need people to be safe," he tweeted. "If you come to agitate, do not endanger others with your actions. The last two days we have had innocent people gassed and shot. Yesterday, the blacks in Denver explicitly asked NOT to AGIT because we would be the ones to blame."

Anderson on Friday night expressed disgust with those who claimed to be allies but "insisted on throwing stones, bottles, etc. at the police."

Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes received a brief message to attendees Saturday: "We are asking that everyone be peaceful."

Today I need people to be safe. If you come to agitate, do not endanger others with your actions. The past two days we have had innocent people gassed and shot. (1/2) – Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) May 30, 2020

Yesterday, the blacks in Denver explicitly asked NOT TO SHAKE, because we would be the culprits. – Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) May 30, 2020

The Denver protests reflect other people across the country, which have led thousands of people to demonstrate against Floyd's death amid a global pandemic. The Minnesota governor removed the National Guard on Saturday to help bring order to Minneapolis, which has been the target of widespread looting and arson, including the burning of a police compound.