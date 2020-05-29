Zuckerberg dismisses fact check after bragging about fact check

%MINIFYHTMLc2bfd9359e8482c82f93599cc767025e13%

Almost exactly two weeks ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was promoting the success his platform has had with fact checking and false content warnings in posts. This week, however, Zuckerberg told Fox News that he really doesn't think Facebook should be in the fact-checking business.

"I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything that people say online," Zuckerberg said in an interview with Dana Perino. "Private companies probably shouldn't be, especially these platform companies, shouldn't be in the position to do that."

The comments come amid a renewed debate on fact checking on social media, as Twitter and its most famous user, President Donald Trump, disagree. Twitter added a fact-check notice, the first, to two Trump tweets related to mail ballot fraud. In retaliation, Trump is expected to sign a new executive order as soon as today explicitly addressing Facebook and Twitter's ability to verify, restrict, or manage content.

Zuckerberg has been reasonably consistent in making sure to leave big differences in site politics for politicians, including the president. Last year, Facebook made it clear that its community standards, including hate and abuse rules, as well as fact-checking policies, do not apply to politicians or other figures of journalistic interest. The company has also said many times that political content and advertising do not have to be truthful, but users have the responsibility to avoid lies or recognize each time they are lied to.

However, even Facebook has some standards, and these relate to electoral security and COVID-19. In March, the company removed a Trump campaign ad spreading misleading information about the US Census. USA 2020 after journalists noticed and started asking about sponsored posts. Facebook also put a "partly bogus,quot; tag on a misleading video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shared by members of the Trump campaign.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg boasted about the effectiveness of fact-checking in relation to the COVID-19 crisis. In a call, he told the media that, in the month of April alone, Facebook data verifiers put 50 million warning labels on COVID-19 content shared on the platform. Those tags were super effective, he said: 95 percent of the time, viewers didn't click on content that had been flagged as fake.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey turned to his own platform to refute Zuckerberg's statement.

"We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about elections worldwide," Dorsey said in a Tweets series. "This does not make us an 'arbiter of truth'. Our intention is to connect the points of the conflicting statements and display the disputed information so that people can judge for themselves."