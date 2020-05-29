Zaya Wade turns 13! See your cutest family photos to celebrate

Happy Birthday, Zaya wade!

Today, Zaya is ringing on her 13th birthday, a pretty exciting milestone for anyone who can't wait to officially call themselves a teenager.

While her birthday celebrations may be on hold in light of the coronavirus pandemic, we know that Zaya will still have an amazing day with her beloved family.

In recent months, we have seen how supportive Dwyane Wade It's from her little daughter, who earlier this year shared her truth when she came out as a transgender.

Her father shared her daughter's inspiring story in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and her stepmother Gabrielle Union, showed his ally also on social networks.

"Meet Zaya," wrote the actress on Twitter and Instagram. "She is compassionate, loving, intelligent, and we are very proud of her. It is okay to listen, love, and respect her children exactly the way they are. Loving and making good people happy."