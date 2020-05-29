Yzerman-led Red Wings rebuilds on long-term plan – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman sticks to his rebuilding plan, which includes not making a change of coach or trying to splash out on free agency.

Yzerman is not interested in short-term solutions, such as firing coach Jeff Blashill or overspending by other NHL teams to add veterans available on the open market.

As painful as the remodel process has been in Motor City, the Hall of Fame player vows to do what he thinks is best to help the franchise eventually add to his collection of 11 Stanley Cups.

"It is going to take time," Yzerman said.

Red Wings fans have heard that chorus often in recent years.

Former CEO Ken Holland was preaching patience before, during, and after his final seasons in charge of Detroit's main office.

After a year of trying to change the franchise, he led three Stanley Cups as a player, Yzerman is very much like Holland, one of his mentors, as he reiterates that going well in the draft and developing local players is the key to success. .

The Red Wings' miserable last season came to an abrupt end on Tuesday when the NHL abandoned the rest of the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league plans to hold a 24-team playoff if it can resume play and Detroit's once-proud team didn't even come close to making the cut on the expanded field.

The Red Wings had 17 league wins in their 71-game season. They followed each team in the league by at least 23 points and finished 61 points behind the Boston Bruins, NHL leaders.

Detroit has not earned a playoff spot since 2016 when it ended a streak of 25 consecutive postseason appearances.

The Red Wings' four-year postseason drought is the longest since a five-year career without a chance to win the Cup from 1979-83.

"You have to use this as fuel," said center Dylan Larkin.

Detroit has not played a hockey game since March 10 and no one knows when the 2020-21 season will begin. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, NHL teams do not have offseason training and that is a source of concern for Detroit players, coaches and managers.

"It could go up to nine months without hockey," said center Luke Glendening.

The Red Wings plan to keep a pair of promising players, forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha, rather than allowing them to become stars on other teams.

"We will not let them go anywhere," Yzerman said. "We'll get deals. I can't tell you that in a week or sometime out of season … the question is for how long and for how long."

Larkin will likely be named captain during the offseason, giving the team a unique leader for the first time since Henrik Zetterberg retired before the 2018-19 season.

"The plan is to appoint a captain, before the start of next season," said Yzerman.

If Larkin wears a "C,quot; in his sweater with a winged wheel, he said it would be one of the greatest honors of his life.

"It's something I never imagined growing up as a child in Detroit," he said.

Yzerman said Blashill will be behind the bench next season, including with a record 41 games under .500 for five years in Detroit.

"It certainly means a lot," said Blashill.

Holland granted Blashill a two-year extension in 2019, keeping him under contract during the 2021-22 season, and Yzerman has decided to retain him for the second consecutive year.

