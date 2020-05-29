Yzerman-led Red Wings rebuilds on long-term plan – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8
<pre><pre>Yzerman-led Red Wings rebuilds on long-term plan - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML0d120e02cda4aa5f905b319c1aae02a315%

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman sticks to his rebuilding plan, which includes not making a change of coach or trying to splash out on free agency.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 22: (L-R) Steve Yzerman and Kris Draper of Detroit Red Wings attends the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Yzerman is not interested in short-term solutions, such as firing coach Jeff Blashill or overspending by other NHL teams to add veterans available on the open market.

As painful as the remodel process has been in Motor City, the Hall of Fame player vows to do what he thinks is best to help the franchise eventually add to his collection of 11 Stanley Cups.

"It is going to take time," Yzerman said.

Red Wings fans have heard that chorus often in recent years.

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 13: Steve Yzerman speaks to the media on the red carpet before the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Brookfield Place on November 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

Former CEO Ken Holland was preaching patience before, during, and after his final seasons in charge of Detroit's main office.

After a year of trying to change the franchise, he led three Stanley Cups as a player, Yzerman is very much like Holland, one of his mentors, as he reiterates that going well in the draft and developing local players is the key to success. .

The Red Wings' miserable last season came to an abrupt end on Tuesday when the NHL abandoned the rest of the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league plans to hold a 24-team playoff if it can resume play and Detroit's once-proud team didn't even come close to making the cut on the expanded field.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: Paul Boyer, Detroit Red Wings Team Manager, throws team bags down the hall after the Detroit Red Wings were postponed against the Washington Capitals game due to the coronavirus at Capital One Arena on 12 March 2020 in Washington DC Today, the NHL announced that it suspended its season due to uncertainty about the coronavirus (COVID-19) in hopes of returning. The NHL is currently joining the NBA, MLS, as well as other sporting events and leagues around the world that are suspending play due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images) at Capital One Arena on March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

The Red Wings had 17 league wins in their 71-game season. They followed each team in the league by at least 23 points and finished 61 points behind the Boston Bruins, NHL leaders.

Detroit has not earned a playoff spot since 2016 when it ended a streak of 25 consecutive postseason appearances.

The Red Wings' four-year postseason drought is the longest since a five-year career without a chance to win the Cup from 1979-83.

"You have to use this as fuel," said center Dylan Larkin.

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: Dylan Larkin # 71 of the Detroit Red Wings argues his penalty at 5:30 p.m. of the third period against the New York Islanders at the NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum on February 21, 2020 in Uniondale , NY. The islanders defeated the Red Wings 4-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

GOLD RED WINGS:

Detroit has not played a hockey game since March 10 and no one knows when the 2020-21 season will begin. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, NHL teams do not have offseason training and that is a source of concern for Detroit players, coaches and managers.

"It could go up to nine months without hockey," said center Luke Glendening.

KEY PARTS:

The Red Wings plan to keep a pair of promising players, forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha, rather than allowing them to become stars on other teams.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 18: Tyler Bertuzzi # 59 of the Detroit Red Wings takes a second chance alongside Nick Cousins ​​# 21 of the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on February 18, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

"We will not let them go anywhere," Yzerman said. "We'll get deals. I can't tell you that in a week or sometime out of season … the question is for how long and for how long."

LEADERSHIP PLAN

Larkin will likely be named captain during the offseason, giving the team a unique leader for the first time since Henrik Zetterberg retired before the 2018-19 season.

"The plan is to appoint a captain, before the start of next season," said Yzerman.

If Larkin wears a "C,quot; in his sweater with a winged wheel, he said it would be one of the greatest honors of his life.

"It's something I never imagined growing up as a child in Detroit," he said.

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – JANUARY 14: Dylan Larkin # 71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live & # 39; s Nassau Coliseum on January 14, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders defeated the Red Wings 8-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images)

BLASH IS BACK:

Yzerman said Blashill will be behind the bench next season, including with a record 41 games under .500 for five years in Detroit.

"It certainly means a lot," said Blashill.

Holland granted Blashill a two-year extension in 2019, keeping him under contract during the 2021-22 season, and Yzerman has decided to retain him for the second consecutive year.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here