Youth weigh in on pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

As COVID-19 affects our region and causes more harm than any other crisis in 100 years, young adults are affected as their families, communities, schools, and the potential job market have changed overnight.

Four awesome youngsters: recent University of Michigan graduate Evan Manuel, Oakland University student Rose Hazem, Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School graduate and incoming Michigan State freshman Chanel Stevanovich, and student from WSU Anna Cloutier appear on MICHIGAN ISSUES with lead producer / presenter Carol Cain to discuss the crisis and how it has affected them and their generation.

The four shared thoughts about his future: Manuel hopes to work in the main office of a professional sports team, Hazem, he is working to become a medical assistant, Stevanovich, wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, Milan Stevanovich, who died of Covid on Last month, while pursuing a career in international business, and Cloutier is planning a career in communications.

There was talk of the closing of schools and online classes, the cancellation of traditional graduation, the canceled national dance competitions, including the quick end to the Indianapolis Big Ten Basketball Tournament on March 12 (Manuel served as team student manager).

Stevanovich, who turned 18 during the pandemic, spoke of seeing his father fight bravely but lose his battle against COVID-19 as more than 100,000 Americans have done in recent months.

Hazem, who works as a nursing assistant at Beaumont Hospital, also attends classes at the University of Oakland. As a result of being in the hospital, she has been staying in a UO bedroom for the first time to keep her family safe. She did not want to risk bringing the virus home.

They all spoke about how they believe COVID-19 will change things at school and how youth will respond as the state and nation continue to reopen with COVID-19 still persistent.

