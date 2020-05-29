YOU. Urge people to participate in # BlackoutDay2020

%MINIFYHTMLd7fea4ff0160e536b4815284a8cec67313%

Instagram

The rapper uses his Instagram account to urge others to participate in Blackout Day on July 7, where "no black person in the United States spends a dollar."

Up News Info –

YOU. He's been trying to raise awareness about the police brutality that continues to happen against blacks. The rapper used his Instagram account to urge others to participate in Blackout Day on July 7, where "no black person in the United States spends a dollar."

%MINIFYHTMLd7fea4ff0160e536b4815284a8cec67314% %MINIFYHTMLd7fea4ff0160e536b4815284a8cec67314%

The announcement Tip shared on his page said, "This is a call to action! We need a day of solidarity in the United States when no black person in the United States spends a dollar. This includes Africans, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics. … ALL people of color. "

Together we have $ 3.9 trillion in financial spending power. That's $ 10,684,931,506.80 that's going to cost a day the next time someone of color is shot! " added the ad. "We will call it # BLACKOUTDAY2020 July 7, 2020, please spread the message and let's demonstrate REAL action you fear!"

%MINIFYHTMLd7fea4ff0160e536b4815284a8cec67315%

Captioning the image, Tip wrote: "No one spends S ** T on this day‼ ️ IF you give AF on the murders, lynchings, and oppression of people of color! #USorELSE # BlackoutDay2020 # July 7."

<br />

This is not the first boycott that Tip was part of. In September 2019, Tip led a boycott move against Gucci following an offensive announcement. "I also thought to myself and now I will share my thoughts with you. Imagine what we could do if we REALLY stick together. We could bring any corporation (or candidate) to its knees and MAKE IT RESPECT US …" he then wrote on Instagram at the time. .

"WE CAN FORCE THEM TO VALUE OUR LIVES, CULTURE AND OUR HERITAGE IF WE ONLY REMAIN SOLID … IF WE ARE UNITED AND WE RAISE TOGETHER AGAINST SOMEONE OR ANYTHING THAT OPPOSES US, WILL WE REALLY IMPOSE THEM? ask you to remember … it is not what is in you, it is what is in you that really matters when you pass … That's all I wanted to say … thanks for reading, "he continued.