YOU. Criticize Donald Trump using & # 39; Whatever you want & # 39; in the Joe Biden Diss video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Rapper T.I. He issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump using his single "Whatever You Want," in a maligned ad against political opponent Joe Biden.

"The video distorts the lyrics to his number 1 song by misrepresenting the lyrics through text language and distortion of his recorded voice. It goes without saying that IT would never endorse Trump's divisive policies and destructive propaganda. Our country deserves much better than this, "he said in a Miami Herald statement.

