YOU. Criticize Donald Trump using & # 39; Whatever you want & # 39; in the Joe Biden Diss video

Rapper T.I. He issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump using his single "Whatever You Want," in a maligned ad against political opponent Joe Biden.

"The video distorts the lyrics to his number 1 song by misrepresenting the lyrics through text language and distortion of his recorded voice. It goes without saying that IT would never endorse Trump's divisive policies and destructive propaganda. Our country deserves much better than this, "he said in a Miami Herald statement.

"Be clear, he neither authorizes nor authorizes the use of his song to falsely suggest any support for President Trump or to attack Joe Biden," the statement continues. "It is sad, but expected, that this president stoops so low to use his property without authority to manipulate the community.

"The legal team at T.I. and media partners are already moving quickly to block this unauthorized use and to set the record straight."

The video has been removed from YouTube.