Woody Allen says he has accepted that not everyone will believe his story

Woody Allen is fine to be designated an outcast in his industry for the rest of his life, a new report by Salon revealed. During a conversation with The Guardian, the infamous director assumed that for the rest of his life, people will think he is a predator.

Of course, the 84-year-old director is referring to the 1992 scandal when Allen was found to be having an affair with his adoptive daughter with Mia Farrow, 21, Soon-Yi Previn. They separated very bitterly, and at that time, Farrow accused Allen of sexually abusing his 7-year-old adoptive daughter, Dylan.

The following year, a Connecticut state attorney stated that, although there was "probable cause," they would not press charges for subjecting a child to the "uncertainties of questionable prosecution."

During the same year, the New York Child Welfare Agency closed an investigation stating that they found no credible evidence of any kind of abuse. Dylan, now 34, has repeatedly accused his adoptive father of abuse, which Woody has vociferously denied.

According to Allen, he thought that everyone would laugh at the story immediately, however, it was not. The actor says it was like telling the story that he killed six people with a machine gun to his face and had to deny it.

During the same interview, the Academy Award-winning actor criticized other actors who reported him, including Colin Firth, Rebecca Hall, and Greta Gerwig. Another actor who regretted having worked with him was Timothée Chalamet.

Woody Allen said in his new memoir that he was fully convinced that Timothée wanted to win an Oscar and could not do so unless he denounced working with him. Additionally, Woody says his agent made the same claim.

Allen went on to say that everyone in the world is against child abuse, so the actors and actresses who proclaim themselves against the abuse seemed superfluous and selfish, like a fashion trend.

Ad

Also, Allen says that many of them simply cling to a story without having all the facts, like it's all the rage. Allen compared the action of reporting him to eating kale.



Post views:

0 0