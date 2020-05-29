Why Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale's Romantic Scenes Will Change

Cole Sprouse He is thinking about the future.

During his virtual interview with AP Entertainment, the actor talked about how to film Riverdale It will be different in a post-coronavirus world, adding that filming romantic scenes will never be the same.

"Our program is the exact type of rubric that will undergo scrutiny in terms of how things are going to change technically," he said. "I mean, the nature of the romantic scenes is going to change a lot. The Kraft service: the restoration is going to change a lot. The interactions with the cast and crew are going to change a lot. What kind of stages are you allowed? The Shooting will have to change, the ventilation will have to change on a technical level. The amount of background they are allowed in the shots will change a lot. "

Reflecting on how these warning changes will affect the hit drama series, Sprouse continued: "Our show is one of those shows where we are deeply involved with all the new regulations that apply to the production cycle. Therefore, I am incredibly interested in how it works. "