Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Alsco 500 Uniforms Full Results Thursday at Charlotte

The rain stopped Thursday long enough for NASCAR to complete the second midweek race of its revised 2020 Cup Series schedule, the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Even then, there was a 74-minute red flag for lightning near the track. The good news for NASCAR was that the bad weather quickly receded and the race was scheduled for 311 miles (500 kilometers), so it ended shortly after 11 p.m. ET.

And when it was over, Chase Elliott finally had his first win of the season.

He thought he was about to snag on Sunday night in the Coca-Cola 600, but a late caution and pit strategy conspired to keep him out of victory lane. He was about to run over Denny Hamlin in Darlington last week, only to be destroyed by Kyle Busch.

"We've had some tough defeats, but that deal Sunday night was heartbreaking," Elliott said in his subsequent interview with Vince Welch of FS1. "It is not the Coca-Cola 600, but any victory in the Cup is really difficult."

Initially, the race was supposed to take place on Wednesday night, but the rain forced it to be postponed for one day. There were afternoon showers in the Charlotte, North Carolina area on Thursday as well, but they did not affect the start of the race. However, there was a collision on the first lap and then the red flag at the beginning of the first stage.

Who won the 500 Alsco uniforms?

Chase Elliott took the lead from Kevin Harvick with 28 laps to go and then walked away for his first victory of the Cup season.

Elliott said he was taking nothing for granted, even as he increased his lead to more than two seconds in the last five laps.

"I was waiting for the warning to come out, to be honest," Elliott said. "I thought that caution was going to come out, that I was going to break something or that I was going to crash. Right after the last two weeks, I didn't think it was really going to turn green until the end,quot; I'm glad you did and I'm glad hopefully we're back on the right track. "

The victory puts Elliott in the NASCAR Cup playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. He has qualified for the Chase for the Cup / playoffs each season he has run full time in the series.

Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch completed the top five.

NASCAR in Charlotte results

End up (Start) Driver Car Laps one) (19) Chase elliott Chevrolet 208 2) (29) Denny Hamlin Toyota 208 3) (18) Ryan Blaney Ford 208 4) (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 208 5) (14) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 208 6) (8) Joey Logano Ford 208 7) (twenty) Brad Keselowski Ford 208 8) (7) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 208 9) (fifteen) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 208 10) (sixteen) Kevin Harvick Ford 208 eleven) (40) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 208 12) (one) William Byron Chevrolet 208 13) (5) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 208 14) (13) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 208 fifteen. (4) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 208 sixteen. (39) Clint bowyer Ford 208 17) (27) Ryan Newman Ford 208 18) (9) Cole Custer # Ford 208 19) (2. 3) Corey LaJoie Ford 208 twenty) (6) Aric Almirola Ford 208 twenty-one) (12) Christopher Bell # Toyota 208 22) (eleven) Chris Buescher Ford 208 2. 3) (26) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 207 24) (22) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 207 25) (3) Michael McDowell Ford 207 26) (10) Erik jones Toyota 207 27) (25) Ty dillon Chevrolet 207 28) (28) Daniel Suarez Toyota 207 29) (17) Kyle busch Toyota 207 30) (31) Gray gaulding Ford 206 31) (2) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 206 32) (35) Who Houff # Chevrolet 205 33) (3. 4) Timmy Hill (i) Toyota 205 3. 4) (twenty-one) J.J. Yeley (i) Chevrolet 204 204 35) (32) BJ McLeod (i) Ford 203 36) (37) Josh Bilicki (i) Chevrolet 200 37) (38) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 165 38) (30) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 86 39) (36) Joey Gase (i) Ford 8 40) (33) Garrett Smithley (i) Chevrolet 0 0

# Rookie.

(i) Not eligible for series points.

Average speed of the race winner: 125,315 mph.

Race time: 2 hours, 29 minutes, 23 seconds.

Victory margin: 2,208 seconds.

Caution flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead changes: 15 among 8 drivers.

Return leaders: William Byron 0; Matt DiBenedetto 1-9; William Byron 10; Matt DiBenedetto 11; William Byron 12-21; Joey Logano 22-23; Michael McDowell 24; Joey Logano 25-57; Ryan Blaney 58; Joey Logano 59-65; Kevin Harvick 66-74; Alex Bowman 75-125; Kevin Harvick 126-145; Ryan Blaney 146; Kevin Harvick 147-180; Chase Elliott 181-208.

Summary of leaders (driver, times, laps led): Kevin Harvick 3 times for 63 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 51 laps; Joey Logano 3 times for 42 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 28 laps; William Byron 2 times for 11 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 10 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 2 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top 10: 22,12,21,4,88,47,3,1,9,17.

Stage 2 Top 10: 88,12,22,9,4,1,3,38,95,43.

The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.