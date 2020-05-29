Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Alsco 500 Uniforms Full Results Thursday at Charlotte

The rain stopped Thursday long enough for NASCAR to complete the second midweek race of its revised 2020 Cup Series schedule, the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Even then, there was a 74-minute red flag for lightning near the track. The good news for NASCAR was that the bad weather quickly receded and the race was scheduled for 311 miles (500 kilometers), so it ended shortly after 11 p.m. ET.
And when it was over, Chase Elliott finally had his first win of the season.
He thought he was about to snag on Sunday night in the Coca-Cola 600, but a late caution and pit strategy conspired to keep him out of victory lane. He was about to run over Denny Hamlin in Darlington last week, only to be destroyed by Kyle Busch.
"We've had some tough defeats, but that deal Sunday night was heartbreaking," Elliott said in his subsequent interview with Vince Welch of FS1. "It is not the Coca-Cola 600, but any victory in the Cup is really difficult."
Initially, the race was supposed to take place on Wednesday night, but the rain forced it to be postponed for one day. There were afternoon showers in the Charlotte, North Carolina area on Thursday as well, but they did not affect the start of the race. However, there was a collision on the first lap and then the red flag at the beginning of the first stage.
Chase Elliott took the lead from Kevin Harvick with 28 laps to go and then walked away for his first victory of the Cup season.
Elliott said he was taking nothing for granted, even as he increased his lead to more than two seconds in the last five laps.
"I was waiting for the warning to come out, to be honest," Elliott said. "I thought that caution was going to come out, that I was going to break something or that I was going to crash. Right after the last two weeks, I didn't think it was really going to turn green until the end,quot; I'm glad you did and I'm glad hopefully we're back on the right track. "
The victory puts Elliott in the NASCAR Cup playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. He has qualified for the Chase for the Cup / playoffs each season he has run full time in the series.
Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch completed the top five.
NASCAR in Charlotte results
|End up
|(Start)
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|one)
|(19)
|Chase elliott
|Chevrolet
|208
|2)
|(29)
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|208
|3)
|(18)
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|208
|4)
|(24)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|208
|5)
|(14)
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|208
|6)
|(8)
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|208
|7)
|(twenty)
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|208
|8)
|(7)
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|208
|9)
|(fifteen)
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|208
|10)
|(sixteen)
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|208
|eleven)
|(40)
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|208
|12)
|(one)
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|208
|13)
|(5)
|John Hunter Nemechek #
|Ford
|208
|14)
|(13)
|Tyler Reddick #
|Chevrolet
|208
|fifteen.
|(4)
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|208
|sixteen.
|(39)
|Clint bowyer
|Ford
|208
|17)
|(27)
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|208
|18)
|(9)
|Cole Custer #
|Ford
|208
|19)
|(2. 3)
|Corey LaJoie
|Ford
|208
|twenty)
|(6)
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|208
|twenty-one)
|(12)
|Christopher Bell #
|Toyota
|208
|22)
|(eleven)
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|208
|2. 3)
|(26)
|Matt Kenseth
|Chevrolet
|207
|24)
|(22)
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|207
|25)
|(3)
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|207
|26)
|(10)
|Erik jones
|Toyota
|207
|27)
|(25)
|Ty dillon
|Chevrolet
|207
|28)
|(28)
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|207
|29)
|(17)
|Kyle busch
|Toyota
|207
|30)
|(31)
|Gray gaulding
|Ford
|206
|31)
|(2)
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|206
|32)
|(35)
|Who Houff #
|Chevrolet
|205
|33)
|(3. 4)
|Timmy Hill (i)
|Toyota
|205
|3. 4)
|(twenty-one)
|J.J. Yeley (i)
|Chevrolet
|204 204
|35)
|(32)
|BJ McLeod (i)
|Ford
|203
|36)
|(37)
|Josh Bilicki (i)
|Chevrolet
|200
|37)
|(38)
|Bubba Wallace
|Chevrolet
|165
|38)
|(30)
|Brennan Poole #
|Chevrolet
|86
|39)
|(36)
|Joey Gase (i)
|Ford
|8
|40)
|(33)
|Garrett Smithley (i)
|Chevrolet
|0 0
# Rookie.
(i) Not eligible for series points.
Average speed of the race winner: 125,315 mph.
Race time: 2 hours, 29 minutes, 23 seconds.
Victory margin: 2,208 seconds.
Caution flags: 7 for 37 laps.
Lead changes: 15 among 8 drivers.
Return leaders: William Byron 0; Matt DiBenedetto 1-9; William Byron 10; Matt DiBenedetto 11; William Byron 12-21; Joey Logano 22-23; Michael McDowell 24; Joey Logano 25-57; Ryan Blaney 58; Joey Logano 59-65; Kevin Harvick 66-74; Alex Bowman 75-125; Kevin Harvick 126-145; Ryan Blaney 146; Kevin Harvick 147-180; Chase Elliott 181-208.
Summary of leaders (driver, times, laps led): Kevin Harvick 3 times for 63 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 51 laps; Joey Logano 3 times for 42 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 28 laps; William Byron 2 times for 11 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 10 laps; Ryan Blaney 2 times for 2 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage 1 Top 10: 22,12,21,4,88,47,3,1,9,17.
Stage 2 Top 10: 88,12,22,9,4,1,3,38,95,43.
The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.
