Whitmer Extends Foreclosure Reimbursement Deadline to June 29

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday that extends the deadline for Michigan residents to pay taxes and avoid foreclosure of their properties during the current coronavirus pandemic through June 29.

"As we begin to reopen our economy slowly and safely, it is critical that homeowners do not have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic," said Whitmer. said. "This Executive Order provides peace of mind to homeowners as we continue to pave the COVID-19 curve."

The executive order, which takes effect immediately, extends the foreclosure term until June 29, 2020. The term was previously extended from March 31 to May 29.

