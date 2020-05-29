What to see this weekend: our best elections for May 30-31

Where friends finally available to stream again.
If the last weekend of May 2020 had an episode title, it would be just that, as HBO Max officially launched on May 27, with the 10 seasons of the iconic NBC sitcom once again available for Fans to watch again for the 12th time! (And we've also listed our 25 favorite episodes, in case you need any recommendations.)
But if you're still on a break with Ross and Rachel, we have plenty of other recommendations for you to see this weekend, including Steve Carellnew comedy in the workplace for Netflix, two new special comedies and of course ourfriends picks to watch on HBO Max. Yes, we are actually seeing many original series that are on the new streaming service.
Here are our top picks to watch this weekend, May 30-31, including the return of one of television's most underrated comedies …
If you've been going through friends Withdrawals: Rejoice, all 236 episodes are back in streaming, thanks to the release of HBO Max, also known as the new Central Perk for devout gang fans. Although we have to wait a little longer for that highly anticipated reunion special, we can at least go back to sleep with the sitcom every night again! (Where to watch: HBO Max)
If you still say "That's what he said,quot; daily: He is a throwback. Sure, Steve Carell starred The morning show on Apple TV +, but the beloved star is reverting to a comedy format in the workplace Space forcewhich he co-created with The office& # 39; s Greg Daniels.
While Jim, Pam, Dwight and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin are not working alongside Mark Naird de Carell, a four-star general who ends up in charge of a new branch of the military (Space force), the cast is stacked: Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yangand Noah Emmerich Also star. So what are you waiting for someone to say "take off,quot;? That's what she said. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you are looking for a way to distract your children for a moment without feeling guilty: Elmo to the rescue! The iconic Sesame Street the character is the last star to enter the night arena with The show not too late with Elmo, with episodes of only 15 minutes and with famous guests Kacey Musgraves, Blake Lively, Ciara and the jonas brothers. Also, Elmo's crew includes some relatives Sesame Street faces. Watch out Colbert and Fallon! (Where to watch: HBO Max)
If you've been harboring a crush on Ramy Youssef since the Golden Globes: Well, get ready for your lover to return in full force as the second season of Ramy he's finally here with the two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali join the cast as Ramy's Sheik. Apologies to the Fleabag Hot Priest, but it's not you, it's not us, it's Ali's Hot Sheik! How lucky are we to be broadcasting right now? (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you only need to laugh or two: We have two comedy specials that are sure to give you a tummy ache as much as they will make you laugh. First, Hannah Gadsby is following his special Emmy winner Nanette with Douglas, which officially proves that the Australian star is not a special single-hit comedy wonder. (Where to watch: Netflix)
Also, available on Netflix is Patton Oswalt & # 39;s last special I love everythingWhich is ironic because we love everything about it. It's the comforting food you craved in comedy form. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you want to pose: "The ballroom community is for everyone. The ballroom is here." Come on, vogue. Not really, get ready for the new reality competition series that will become the next pop culture obsession. Calling attention to modern ball culture, Legendary He finds eight teams, called Casas, that fight in fashion and dance challenges … including vogging, of course. May the best house win … b – ch! (Where to watch: HBO Max)
If you've been watching that Lance Armstrong clip of "F – k You,quot; doing the rounds: Missing The last Dance? Samesies But ESPN smartly decided to stream some of its 30 for 30 movies on Sunday night. Michael Jordan docu-series issued in, beginning with spear. The first part was broadcast on May 24, with the opening scene of the controversial cyclist protest that went viral, and the second part will air this Sunday.
Armstrong proves to be a complex central figure, with his former teammates and friends assessing his talent, his ego, and his fall from grace, and viewers can see the man behind the headlines … or at least the version he's in. trying to portray. (Where to watch: ESPN +)
If you want to start preparing to say goodbye: Wherever you look, wherever you go … there is a show to say goodbye to you. After five seasons, Fuller House it's closing its San Francisco door, with DJ and Stephanie Tanner once again saying goodbye. The last batch of episodes falls on June 2, so why not spend a little time catching up on all the antics that fall into Tanner's house? Like cotton candy, the episodes are quick and easy. Sometimes lint is exactly what you need. (Where to watch: Netflix)
