What is the cheapest apartment available right now? – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3de3cd1577d013514a9ce0d8cde0cdcc13%

According to rental site Zumper, average rents for a room in Detroit are around $ 675. But what does the low price look like in a Detroit rental these days, and what could you get for your money?

%MINIFYHTML3de3cd1577d013514a9ce0d8cde0cdcc14% %MINIFYHTML3de3cd1577d013514a9ce0d8cde0cdcc14%

We take a look at the local listings for studio and one-bedroom apartments in the Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

16704 Lahser Road

Priced at $ 500 / mo, this 500-square-foot studio-apartment, located at 16704 Lahser Road in Riverdale, is 41.2 percent less than the average rental for a studio in Detroit, currently estimated to be around $ 850 / month.

The building has an on-site laundry; In unit anticipates carpeted floors and central heat. Pet owners, ask elsewhere: this place does not allow cats or dogs. Prepare for a $ 50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, fairly bikeable, and has some transit options.

(See the full list here.)

825 Whitmore Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bath space at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, costs $ 650 / mo.

The building offers assigned parking, additional storage space, a pool, and secure entry. You can also expect large windows and hardwood floors in the unit. Cats are allowed on the property. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, it has bike infrastructure and some transportation options.

(See the complete list here).

80 E. Hancock St.

%MINIFYHTML3de3cd1577d013514a9ce0d8cde0cdcc15%

Then there is this 330 square foot studio at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, which is also at $ 650 / mo.

The building has an elevator, gym and laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Dogs and cats are allowed here.

Based on Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise,quot;, a "biker's paradise,quot; and has some nearby public transportation options.

(See listing here.)

2072 Wabash St.

And here is a studio apartment at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, which costs $ 800 / mo.

The amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and a resident lounge. You will also see central heating and hardwood floors in the unit. Animals are not welcome. Rent does not require a lease fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, great for biking, and has some nearby public transportation options.

(Look at the list here.)

253 Erskine St.

Finally, at 253 Erskine St. in Brush Park, there's this studio, which also costs $ 800 / mo.

In the unit, the list promises stainless steel appliances, central heat, and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meowing and barking are welcome. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

By Walk Walk ratings, this location is quite walkable, convenient for biking, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the list here.)

This story was automatically created using local real estate data from the Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Plus, get free local property marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers, and more.

Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.