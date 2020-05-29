WGA Calls for Removal of New Writer Discounts and Training Program Fees – Up News Info

The WGA, in its ongoing negotiations with AMPTP for a new film and television contract, is calling for the elimination of new writer discounts and training program fees that have been around for years to encourage companies to hire directors and minorities.

"These discounted minimums, which are currently in the undermining standards of the Basic Minimum Agreement, are counterproductive and send the wrong message: that underrepresented groups are worth less by nature," the union said in its latest message to its members about their contract proposals.

Talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers began on May 18 after the guild's current contract, which expired on May 1, was extended to June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's more from the latest WGA release:

“For many years, some WGA writers have faced unfair discrimination based on factors that have nothing to do with their writing. Statistics from the UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report and other studies clearly show prejudice against female writers, people of color, people over 55, people in the LGBTQ + community, and people with disabilities. Our union exists to protect the wages and working conditions of all members. Therefore, the Guild has the right and responsibility to take steps to protect these writers, targeting specific areas to improve results.

“In this negotiation, we are asking AMPTP companies to provide the Guild with specific data on the activity in their recruitment, compensation, and retention of writers to better inform our efforts to find solutions. We have made the following specific proposals to support this goal:

“PAY EQUITY: companies would provide the Guild with periodic reports on the agreements that are made, so that we can detect inequalities as they occur.

ACCESS: Companies would provide the Guild with periodic reports on all writers' meetings. Since meetings precede agreements, it is important to document who meets with whom to understand where there are systemic obstacles.

"TERMINATIONS: Companies would provide the Guild with periodic reports on which writers' options are selected and which are not, which writers receive a next step and which are not, so that we can detect any pattern of bias that needs to be addressed.

"COMPANY BY COMPANY PLANS: Using the information provided in the previous reports, the Guild proposes to hold regular meetings with each AMPTP company to discuss where problems exist and how we can work together to solve them.

Together, these proposals would represent a substantial step in obtaining concrete data, company by company, and would create incentives for companies to create a more inclusive and equitable industry for all writers. "

In previous statements, the union's negotiating committee has said it advocates a general increase in minimum wages; tiered bonds for waste transmission; greater protections for your pension plan; first waste for theatrical films exhibited in foreign markets; paid parental leave; and better terms and conditions for comedy variety writers on subscriber-based broadcast programs.