Western Digital is sued for infiltrating SMR disks into its NAS channel

The three surviving conventional hard drive vendors – Toshiba, Western Digital, and Seagate – have recently been sneakily caught with Shingled Magnetic Recording technology in unexpected places. But Western Digital has been the most brazen of the three, and has been selected for a class action lawsuit in response.

Although the top three manufacturers quietly added SMRs to their line of desktop hard drives, Western Digital is the only one so far to put them on its NAS (network attached storage) stack. NAS drives are expected to perform well on RAID and other multi-disk arrays, be it ZFS pools or consumer devices like Synology or Netgear NAS devices.

In stark contrast to Western Digital's position on SMRs as NAS, Seagate executive Greg Belloni told us that there was now no SMR on the Ironwolf line (a competitor to Western Digital Red) and that the technology is not appropriate for that purpose.

"Seagate only produces NAS drives that are CMRs," says Belloni. "We don't have SMRs in our Ironwolf and Ironwolf Pro drives, which are NAS solutions (…) we don't recommend SMRs for NAS."

The Hattis Act has initiated a class action lawsuit against Western Digital, accordingly. The lawsuit alleges that the SMR technology in the new Western Digital Red discs is inappropriate for the discs' marketed purpose and that Western Digital deliberately "misled and harmed consumers,quot; in the course of doing so.

Hattis's position is strengthened by a series of tests that the ServeTheHome website launched yesterday. The results demonstrate that although Western Digital's new 4TB red "NAS,quot; disk functioned well as a desktop drive, it was not fit for purpose in a ZFS (zpool) storage array.

While Western Digital does not have, to our knowledge, an official policy regarding the replacement of Red units unknowingly purchased with SMR, several readers have shared their individual success stories in getting Western Digital's customer service department to replace such discs with discs other than SMR discs for free.

Those interested in all the details can view the full text of the Hattis Law class action lawsuit here.