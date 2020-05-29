Weather May Delay NASA SpaceX Launch Again – BGR

Weather delayed the first attempt to launch the SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission on Wednesday, and it looks like it could happen again on Saturday.

The official weather report from the 45th Space Wing Weather Squad puts the odds of favorable weather conditions at a mere 40%.

Saturday's backup launch window is Sunday, which also has only a 40% chance of being suitable for launch, according to the report.

NASA's historic first manned mission from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle era was delayed from its scheduled launch on Wednesday to the backup launch window on Saturday. Weather observations revealed that certain conditions were not within their acceptable ranges, forcing the mission to be delayed.

It was a huge bummer for both SpaceX and NASA, but these things happen with surprising frequency, and that's why there are backup release dates. Unfortunately, it already appears that the weather will not improve on Saturday. In fact, it could end up being worse.

As CNN reports, the 45th Space Wing Weather Squadron reports a 40% chance of favorable weather conditions for Saturday's launch window. Before the launch was canceled on Wednesday, the odds of the weather cooperating were around 50%.

The official weather report that determines whether or not a mission can be launched is based on a variety of rules related to wind speed, precipitation and cloud types in the area. If any of those readings are outside of security restrictions, the rule is broken and the flight cannot proceed as scheduled.

"A frontier boundary is pushing through the Appalachians and the weather ahead will begin to influence states on the Atlantic coast. This frontier limit will continue to move east on Saturday, bringing the prefrontal climate to the Atlantic and pushing the axis of the subtropical ridge south of the Space Port, ”the report read (PDF). "This will impede the inland progression of the east coast sea breeze, keeping any afternoon convection close to shore. Furthermore, any tropical development in the coming days will remain well east over the open Atlantic in the long-term orientation. The main concerns are flight through precipitation, as well as the anvil rulers and cumulus clouds associated with afternoon convection. ”

NASA and SpaceX have a pair of windows lined up to potentially launch Crew Dragon's second demo mission. The first is Saturday and the next is Sunday. Unfortunately, both dates currently have only a 40% chance of favorable weather.

The mission is going to happen sooner or later. It's crucial to both NASA and SpaceX, and even if delayed a dozen times, NASA's astronaut duo will eventually fly to the skies in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. Whenever it happens, it will be a historic day. Let's keep our fingers crossed so we don't have to wait too long.

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule prepares to take off with NASA astronauts Image Source: AP / Shutterstock