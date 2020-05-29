%MINIFYHTMLcef385b4c29b85eaa26ddb624f1157d311%

By breaking his silence about his separation from Susan Sarandon's daughter, former soccer player Kyle Martino claims they made the decision to end the marriage "from a place of mutual love."

Former soccer player Kyle martino has broken his silence about his marriage separated from the actress Eva Amurri, confessing that they reeked of "being married".

The ex-couple announced their separation in November (19), two months after sharing the news of Amurri's third pregnancy, and they finalized their divorce in February, just over a month before baby Mateo was born.

"We hugged each other the day we decided (to separate) and hugged each other in divorce court when it was official," Kyle tells Fubo Sports' The Hooligans, which airs Thursday night, May 28. We love each other. We just suck at being married, and we shouldn't be married. We will be in each other's lives forever as co-parents. "

The retired athlete insists that he and Eva are determined to remain friends for the sake of their three children. "People were really judging and couldn't imagine that we would make this decision from a place of mutual love, as a positive transition for our children," he adds. "We are going to show them what they should aspire to build in a successful marriage, and also show them happy mom and happy dad, because we are not happy together married."

Despite the breakup, Martino will always be grateful to his ex-wife for helping him overcome depression after an injury that ended his career forced him to leave football.

"I met Eva at a time in my life that was really hard," explains the 39-year-old man. "I didn't realize it then, but I realize it now, I was going through severe depression and had most of my career and didn't know how to deal with it."

"She was there to save my life, actually, at a time that was incredibly tumultuous … I didn't know which way to go and it was just … all over the place. It was leading to a really bad situation." state of feeling super depressed and not wanting to get out of bed. "

"We met and fell in love quickly because, like, we needed each other. His parents (Susan Sarandon and stepfather Tim robbins) They were dividing the month we met. So we take turns saving each other. And obviously there was chemistry, passion and attraction, all those things that come at the beginning of a relationship. "

"But in the last three or four years, we really sucked at being married. We put a lot of effort into making it work."