"We have to do this right,quot;: Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman says George Floyd investigation will take time – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6845f1660ea94f61b02dcbb073d1aa2213%

%MINIFYHTML6845f1660ea94f61b02dcbb073d1aa2214% %MINIFYHTML6845f1660ea94f61b02dcbb073d1aa2214%

Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman says his office is working on the George Floyd investigation as quickly as possible, but that it will take some time.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Freeman called George Floyd's fatal arrest on Monday a "meaningless death,quot; and that his heart goes out to the Floyd family.

Freeman added that his office leads the nation in transparency in these types of cases, and it was one of the few offices to successfully condemn officers for the unreasonable use of deadly force.

Freeman said, however, that it will take time to complete the case.

"We are going to investigate (Floyd's death) as quickly, as thoroughly and completely as justice requires," Freeman said. “Sometimes that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient. We have to do this well. "

When asked if he would comment on the evidence in the investigation, that is, the viewer's video, Freeman said it is a violation of his ethics.

"I will say this, that this video is graphic, horrible and terrible, and that no one should do that," he said.

Freeman said it is his job to determine if the officer violated a criminal statute.

"And there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge. We need to analyze all that evidence to reach a meaningful determination, and we are doing our best, ”he said.

The lawyer's office then issued a clarification on his aforementioned comment, saying that his comment on "other evidence,quot; is being misinterpreted.

"To clarify, the Freeman County District Attorney was saying that it is critical to review all of the evidence because at trial, all of that information will invariably be used," the attorney's office said. "The evidence that is not favorable to our case must be carefully examined to understand the full picture of what actually happened."

The attorney's office says that review of the evidence occurs in all cases.

“This statement in no way indicates the horror we all feel when watching the video. As in any case, it is simply a matter of adequate preparation for the trial, "the lawyer's office said.

Also at the press conference was US Attorney Erica Macdonald, who said the Justice Department has made the investigation a priority.

%MINIFYHTML6845f1660ea94f61b02dcbb073d1aa2215%

According to Macdonald, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are closely monitoring the investigation.

Earlier Thursday, Macdonald and FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Rainer Drolshagen released a joint statement Thursday morning about the George Floyd investigation.

According to Macdonald and Drolshagen, a "solid criminal investigation,quot; is underway into the circumstances surrounding George Floyd's death on May 25. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office are involved.

Related: Click here for the latest news on George Floyd protests, riots and investigation.

"The Justice Department has made the investigation a top priority and has assigned experienced FBI prosecutors and criminal investigators to the matter," the statement said.

The federal investigation will determine whether the actions of the former Minneapolis police officers violated federal law.

"It is a violation of federal law for an individual acting under the color of the law to deliberately deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or the laws of the United States," the statement said.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is now asking for the cooperation of all witnesses who they believe have relevant information. The Justice Department calls for calm as investigators work to collect data.

When the FBI investigation ends, the United States Attorney's Office will determine if the evidence supports the federal criminal charges.

"If it is determined that there has been a violation of federal law, criminal charges will be sought," the statement said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324).

Video of Floyd's arrest on the cell phone showed an officer pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes, until he passed out and was loaded onto a stretcher. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The video circulated widely on social media, sparking protests in Minneapolis and cities across the country.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked that the officer with his need on Floyd's neck be charged criminally.