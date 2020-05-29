Watch Dakota Johnson choose between Jamie Dornan and Christian Gray

Is it possible to choose between Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey? Just ask Dakota Johnson.

The high note star had chosen between her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star and her alter ego while playing a game of "Would You Rather,quot; during her virtual tour of Stir crazy with Josh Horowitz, where they asked her who she would enlist to join an erotic book club with her.

"Probably Jamie," he said. "It is much more fun than Christian Gray."

During the game, Johnson's infamous gap was also mentioned when asked to choose between having a 4-inch gap in his teeth or a sports bangs that covered his eyes. As she contemplated the question, she joked that she had been trying to get her smile back to the way it was. "I'm still working on it," he said. "I'm trying. I'm trying to accommodate rooms." Despite losing his gap, Johnson chose the bangs instead.