Watch Dakota Johnson choose between Jamie Dornan and Christian Gray

Is it possible to choose between Jamie Dornan and Christian Grey? Just ask Dakota Johnson.
The high note star had chosen between her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star and her alter ego while playing a game of "Would You Rather,quot; during her virtual tour of Stir crazy with Josh Horowitz, where they asked her who she would enlist to join an erotic book club with her.
"Probably Jamie," he said. "It is much more fun than Christian Gray."
During the game, Johnson's infamous gap was also mentioned when asked to choose between having a 4-inch gap in his teeth or a sports bangs that covered his eyes. As she contemplated the question, she joked that she had been trying to get her smile back to the way it was. "I'm still working on it," he said. "I'm trying. I'm trying to accommodate rooms." Despite losing his gap, Johnson chose the bangs instead.
For the final question, The Peanut Butter Hawk Star received a quarantine-inspired scenario, forcing her to choose between having a broken stove or a broken toilet during this time. "My stove," he replied quickly. "No thanks."
Annoyed that the segment was over, Johnson decided to host Josh Horowitz a question of your own. "Would you rather have a mouth full of bees or have a bee on your butt?" she asked. To his surprise, he went with a bee on his butt.
Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images
Shifting gears, the duo also talked about Johnson making her directorial debut directing her boyfriend. Chris Martin in ColdplayThe music video "Cry, Cry, Cry,quot;.
After congratulating the Bad times at the Royale A star in the career milestone, Horowitz jokingly asked if Johnson had received the "note not to look Chris Martin in the eye," adding, "Everyone knows that guy is a jerk."
Playing, Johnson replied, "That guy is a hole. No, I didn't get that note." Still on the subject of Coldplay, Horowitz asked her to list her least favorite song from the beloved band, to which she replied, "I'm not going to answer that question. Damn, Josh. God."
This was not the only time rockers "Viva la Vida,quot; were mentioned. Soon after, the pair played a round of Charades, and Horowitz was tasked with representing the band's name for Johnson.
Watch her fun interview unfold in the video above!
%MINIFYHTMLe9e89ff005e95f630604465a8678dee212%