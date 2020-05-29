Vampire Diaries' Zach Roerig arrested on DUI charges

On Memorial Day weekend, Zach Roerig, the Vampire Diaries Star, he was arrested on DUI charges not long before he allegedly urinated. TMZ was the first to report that Roerig, who played Matt Donovan in Vampire Diaries, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Police detained him in Montpelier, Ohio, after noticing that his truck was missing the license plate on the front of the vehicle. Authorities noted that the 35-year-old actor exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, alcohol odor, reduced verbal cognition, and then also failed sobriety tests.

Roerig allegedly said to the police officer before he went on to rant, "This is very difficult, I can't do this when I'm fucking …" When the authorities asked him what he was trying to say, Roerig said that he couldn't do it without "have a beer,quot;.

It was at this point that the police arrested him and urinated in the cell. The actor will appear in a court of law on June 4.

This would not be the first time that an actor was arrested on DUI charges. TMZ reported earlier this year that authorities picked up Chris O'Neal, the Greenhouse Academy alum after he got into two cars and hurt at least one person.

The store claims that the actor was driving in the San Fernando Valley and hit two vehicles. O & # 39; Neal then fled the crime scene. After several people called the police, they arrived at the scene and found Chris following the tracks.

After discovering it, he was arrested for a felony of hit and run and also suffered minor injuries. Celebrity arrests are not that uncommon. Dina Lohan also had an encounter with the police when she fled the crime scene.

Earlier this year, a prosecutor demanded that Dina serve time in prison and also endure months of probation. Her own daughter, Lindsay, has also struggled with substances and driving, a controversy that played a crucial role in her fall from Hollywood's graces.



