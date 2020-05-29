US forces conduct amphibious reconnaissance operations in Saudi Arabia – Upnews Info

American and Saudi forces are conducting amphibious reconnaissance operations in and around the Karan and Kurayn Islands, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to improve their combat skills and effectiveness.

The US Navy USA MH-60S Sea Hawks and Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, MV-22B Osprey assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) have participated in routine and joint maintenance training in and around the Karan and Kurayn Islands.

Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU are conducting sustainment training in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of ​​operations. USA To enhance the ability of the Navy Corps team to employ operationally relevant and strategically mobile crisis response forces for power projection on key maritime terrain.

"We appreciate that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allows BATARG and 26 MEU another training opportunity on these islands," said Col. Trevor Hall, commander of 26 MEU. “Being able to train on these islands allows our team to expand our previous training by adding capabilities and assets of our partners in the region. The ability to plan and operate with other forces supports our ability to rapidly deploy aviation, maritime and ground combat elements, all from the horizon, at any time to support maritime security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. "

In close coordination with our Saudi partners, Task Force 52 (TF) 52 and TF 56 of the Central Command of the US Naval Forces. USA (NAVCENT), BATARG, and the 26th MEU are conducting well deck operations, underwater beach surveys, maritime patrol, ship lane security operations, and will establish a refueling and refueling point for Aviation assets are resupplied in an austere environment, which increases aviation's combat radius and enables them to conduct follow-up operations.

"These islands in the Arabian Gulf provide our Marine Corps and Navy team with an ideal environment to prepare for a wide range of operations, while seamlessly integrating with our highly skilled partners," said Captain Lance Lesher, Commodore of the Amphibious Squadron 8. "This return training on the Karan and Kurayn Islands enables us to exercise our full mission readiness as a primary crisis response option for our nation, as we also work alongside our Saudi partners for security and stability in the region. "

ARG / MEUs continually operate worldwide and provide combatant geographic commanders with a forward-deployed, flexible and responsive Maritime Air Task Force (MAGTF). The blue-green team is fully capable of conducting operations across a full spectrum of conventional, unconventional, and hybrid warfare.