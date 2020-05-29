Up News Info teams up with The Trust Project to curb the growing influence of disinformation – Up News Info

Fake local news sites and terrifying coronavirus headlines can leave readers and viewers struggling to tell which news is true and which is misleading, false and even dangerous.

Up News Info now features the Trust Indicators on its pages to help the public easily recognize reality.

“Up News Info has long been committed to serving as a trusted source for reliable news about our community. But through our work with The Trust Project, it is now easier for readers to find our policies, learn about the deep and varied experiences of our reporters, and contact us when they see a mistake, "said Lee Ann Colacioppo, Editor of the Denver Post.

Up News Info in March joined 33 other trusted news sites managed by seven news organizations that have committed to the rigorous standards and disclosures of the Global Trust Project. Approved news sites show who and what's behind a news story, allowing people to cut noise and make informed decisions about what to read and share. Incoming news partners extend the reach of Confidence Indicators in the United States, Canada, Spain, and Hong Kong, making them available on more than 200 news sites.

"We are proud of the hard work and engagement with the public shown by Up News Info," said Sally Lehrman, founder and CEO of the Trust Project. "As the Trust Project expands and more news sites adopt the Trust Indicators, now a globally accepted standard, we can curb the spread of false and misleading news and amplify the valuable journalism produced by renowned news organizations across the globe. world,quot;.

Confidence indicators are implemented by news sites that go through a rigorous approval and compliance process. The March 2020 launch included major international, regional, local and independent organizations. In addition to CTV News and National Observer, the sites are joining the Trust Project from many parts of the world. The South China Morning Post is the first Trust Project news partner in Asia. Cambio 16, a monthly news magazine in Spanish published in Madrid, strengthens the presence of Trust Indicators in Europe, home to a quarter of the Trust Project news partners. The National Observer and CTV News extend confidence indicators to all provinces in Canada.

The Project's news partners work together to present and strengthen the Confidence Indicators, which highlight the standards and commitments that separate journalism from any other type of information. The Trust Project also works with journalism and civic literacy organizations to use Trust Indicators to improve people's ability to choose trusted news.

Trust Indicators connect users' needs and wants to the foundations of journalistic integrity. They include: best practices. Author / reporter experience, type of work, citations and references, methods, local sources, diverse voices and actionable comments. For more information on each confidence indicator, visit the Trust Project FAQ.

About the trust project:

The Trust Project is a global network of news organizations working to affirm and expand journalism's commitment to transparency, precision and inclusiveness. The project created the Trust Indicators, which are a journalism-generated collaborative standard for news that helps both ordinary people and machines of technology companies to easily assess the authority and integrity of news. Confidence indicators are based on sound user-centered design research and respond to the needs and wants of the public. For more information, visit thetrustproject.org.

The Trust Project is funded by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Democracy Fund, Facebook, Google, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.