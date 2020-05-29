Ugly God Arrested For Fighting Outside The Hospital

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Ugly God was reportedly arrested after he got into an altercation outside of a hospital.

In a video shared by DJ Akademiks, the ugly God is seen handcuffed as he is taken to a police vehicle; does not resist. According to the Everyday Struggle host, they called the police, and he was arrested for assault and for not meeting an officer.

