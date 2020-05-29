Ugly God Arrested For Fighting Outside The Hospital

Rapper Ugly God was reportedly arrested after he got into an altercation outside of a hospital.

In a video shared by DJ Akademiks, the ugly God is seen handcuffed as he is taken to a police vehicle; does not resist. According to the Everyday Struggle host, they called the police, and he was arrested for assault and for not meeting an officer.

The rapper has yet to issue a statement to the public about his arrest and his fans are eagerly awaiting an update.

The rapper hasn't released an album since August 2019, when he served the 16-track project, Bumps & Bruises.

"It really feels amazing to drop a body of music that, you know, I worked on and did my part, and that I feel super comfortable with, it feels fucking good," said Ugly God during her recent interview on Everyday. . Fight in the moment.