Uber introduces new hourly rate for longer, multi-stop trips

With its passenger transportation business in the background as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber introduces a new feature geared toward passengers who need to take longer trips to multiple destinations. Using the new "per hour,quot; feature, passengers can set the amount of time the trip should take, thus ensuring a flat hourly rate for the duration of the trip.

Uber has allowed multiple destinations on a single ride since 2017, but adding an hourly rate for these longer, multi-stop trips is a new approach. Uber appears to be looking for the type of rider who once took public transportation to run multiple errands, but may now be avoiding him due to the pandemic. In a statement, Uber's director of passenger operations, Niraj Patel, also framed it as "an additional profit opportunity for drivers as we move into this,quot; new normal. ""

"An additional profit opportunity for drivers as we move into this,quot; new normal "

Passengers will be charged $ 50 per hour for this new feature per hour and will be asked to select how long the trip will take before confirming the trip. The customer will end up paying for the time they selected, even if the trip really takes less time. They can enter up to three destinations and the rates will also exclude tolls and surcharges.

There are some restrictions. Clients cannot use the function for trips to or from the airport, or for trips. There may be mileage limits depending on the city; for example, in some cities the limit is 40 miles. Customers will be charged a per minute rate for trips that exceed the time limit, or the per mile rate for trips that exceed the mileage limit. Rates are prorated based on $ 50.

Uber first tested the idea abroad in countries like Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Now it takes him to 12 cities in the United States: Atlanta; Chicago Washington DC; Dallas Houston; Miami; Orlando; Tampa Bay Philly; Phoenix; Tacoma; and Seattle The company says it expects to expand it to more cities in the coming weeks.

Across the country, Uber is now operating under the new COVID-19 safety guidelines, including the requirement that both drivers and passengers wear masks and the limits on the number of passengers allowed per vehicle. COVID-19 has had a destructive impact on the company's business. More than 3,700 full-time employees, or about 14 percent of its workforce, have been laid off. And at its lowest point, Uber's transportation business is down 80 percent.