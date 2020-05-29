Tyra Banks shares her thoughts on her backlash from America's "Next Top Model,quot;!

%MINIFYHTMLedc9a230161aea365ac10f5298fff36f13%

Tyra Banks has received a lot of criticism for her past on America's Next Top Model! While at the time, some of the things he did and said were not considered as bad in the eyes of society, for a much more progressive and conscious 2020 world, the resurfaced videos seem like he was really crossing all the lines!

%MINIFYHTMLedc9a230161aea365ac10f5298fff36f14% %MINIFYHTMLedc9a230161aea365ac10f5298fff36f14%

Now the host and the former supermodel are addressing the criticism he's been getting!

During an interview for ET, Tyra spoke about controversial videos taken from previous seasons of the modeling competition.

One that has received a lot of attention shows Tyra asking Dani Evans, who would eventually go on to win the show's sixth cycle, if she really thought she could ‘have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in her mouth? It is not marketable. "

Another much-criticized clip shows it encourages some of the models to darken their skins for a photo shoot.

On this second instance, she told ET that ‘Yes, I apologized for that. Because we put it out there and even me looking at it afterwards, I said, "Oh, this isn't right." We felt that our skin was beautiful, so let's paint the world with our color. And then when we saw it, we thought, "Oh no, this excuses other people to do this negatively." We realized that, and I went to the talk show and did a full segment of what we did. What we did was wrong, and we apologize for it. "

‘But not everyone saw that. There is a whole new generation of people who didn't grow up with my show and didn't see that, "he continued.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLedc9a230161aea365ac10f5298fff36f15% %MINIFYHTMLedc9a230161aea365ac10f5298fff36f36% %MINIFYHTMLedc9a230161aea365ac10f5298fff36f36%

As for the clip where Evans' appearance is embarrassed, she admitted that even she, seeing it "through today's eyes," flinches.



Post views:

0 0