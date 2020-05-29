Twitter Points to Donald Trump as "Glorification of Violence" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML748f5b73b44b5470a470db4de12198b513%

Twitter has concealed a tweet from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, because the platform says he "violated Twitter's Rules on glorifying violence."

Users can still view the tweet by clicking on a link below, but Twitter has disabled commenting on the post.

Trump tweeted this morning that the military would "take over" in the city of Minneapolis if the recent civil unrest continues. He added, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

The city has become the center of widespread national protests following the death of the black man George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer.

… These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him all the time. Any difficulty and we'll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting will start. Thank you! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Trump's "looting, shooting" reference is apparently a quote from former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who in December 1967 promised violent retaliation for protests over stop-and-search tactics.

Twitter added the note: “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules on glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest that the tweet remain accessible. "

Joe Biden focuses on George Floyd protests as musicians perform for his "Rock Out" fundraiser

This is the latest drama between the president and the social media platform. A dispute arose Wednesday when the company first applied a fact-check message to one of the president's tweets.

He had made an accusation that California was using mail ballots to secure a "fraudulent election" to which Twitter added a label saying "Get the data on the mail ballots," which had a link to a "Twitter curator. "set of fact checks.

Then the President quickly signed an executive order seeking to curb what he called the "uncontrolled power" of social media platforms. The order specifically aims to ban Twitter's protections against civil suits in cases where it acts as an "editor" rather than an editor.

Defenders of the First Amendment and tech industry groups quickly raised red flags on order and doubted its enforceability.