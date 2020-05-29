Twitter drags Shameik Moore over comments of police brutality

Bradley Lamb
Get Down actor Shameik Moore found himself on the receiving end of Twitter's ire after posting a series of tweets, apparently trying to blame the black community for police violence and brutality.

"I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to listen. We need to learn to deal with the police … and / or racism … because THIS is the part of the stage that we have not been able to solve. We have to work in our community before blaming everything on 'racist' and the police, "he wrote.

