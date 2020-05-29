Twitter drags Shameik Moore over comments of police brutality

Get Down actor Shameik Moore found himself on the receiving end of Twitter's ire after posting a series of tweets, apparently trying to blame the black community for police violence and brutality.

"I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to listen. We need to learn to deal with the police … and / or racism … because THIS is the part of the stage that we have not been able to solve. We have to work in our community before blaming everything on 'racist' and the police, "he wrote.

He continued: "Why do we give them the energy they want?" I ask. "Give them an inch, they will TAKE a mile … No one asked for my opinion, but it is 2020, not 1945 … Which means I am more focused on FUTURE blacks than black history. I personally refuse to feel victimized. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I am not afraid [sic] for my life because I know how to deal with tufa situations ".

He added: "Can we the black community find ways to avoid being killed or hunted,quot;?

Twitter let him have it.