Twitter adds warning to & # 39; glorify violence & # 39; to Trump's tweet

WASHINGTON – Twitter added a warning to one of President Donald Trump's tweets about the protests in Minneapolis, saying it violated the platform's rules on "glorifying violence."

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier this week, when he first applied fact checks to two of his tweets. They were on mail ballots.

The third tweet that was marked came amid days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who gasped for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

"These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen," Trump tweeted of the protesters. "I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him all the time. Any difficulty and we'll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting will start. Thank you!"

Twitter did not delete the tweet and said it had determined that it might be in the public interest to remain accessible. It does so only for tweets from elected and government officials. But the tweet was hidden so that a user looking at Trump's timeline had to click on the warning to see the original tweet.

Previous tweets that Twitter flagged were not hidden, but did come with an option to "get the facts on the ballots by mail," a link that led to fact and news checks from media organizations. Those tweets called "fraudulent,quot; mail ballots. And he predicted that "the mailboxes will be stolen," among other things.

Twitter's decision to flag Trump's tweets came when the president continued to use the platform to fuel a discredited conspiracy theory accusing MSNBC host and former Congressman Joe Scarborough of killing a staff member in his Congressional office in Florida in 2001. Medical authorities determined that the staff member had an undiagnosed heart. condition, he passed out and hit his head on falling. Scarborough, who was in Washington, not Florida, at the time, urged the President to stop his unsubstantiated attacks. The employee's husband also recently demanded that Twitter remove the tweets. The company released a statement expressing its regret to the husband, but has so far taken no further action.

On Thursday, Trump targeted Twitter and other social media companies by signing an executive order challenging the laws that generally protect them from the liability of material users who post on their platforms.

The order directs executive branch agencies to request independent rulemaking agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, to study whether they can apply new regulations to companies, although experts express doubts that much can be done without an act of Congress.

The president and other conservatives have claimed for years that Silicon Valley tech companies are biased against them. But there's no evidence of this, and while executives and many employees on Twitter, Facebook, and Google may lean toward liberality, the companies have emphasized that they have no business interest in favoring one political party over the other.