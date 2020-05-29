Twin cities, metropolitan area counties infuse curfew this weekend amid riots – Up News Info

After three nights in a row of widespread and growing protests and looting, and hundreds of businesses damaged or destroyed by fire, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday afternoon that he will impose a mandatory night curfew on Minneapolis this weekend. of week.

Soon after, Mayor Melvin Carter III announced that he had signed a local emergency order that would also impose a curfew starting Friday. And then Governor Tim Walz issued the executive order that implements the curfew in both cities.

Walz said other cities were also allowed to set their own curfews. From 6pm. Roseville and Dakota County had also instilled the curfew for the next three days, beginning at 8 p.m. at 6 am. As of 7 p.m., Anoka County, Bloomington and Edina have also instilled the curfew.

EXTRA: Click here to read Governor Walz's executive order.

"It is time to rebuild our community and that begins with the security on our streets,quot; Walz said. “Thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their pain and frustration peacefully. But the illegal and dangerous actions of others, under cover of darkness, have caused irreversible pain and damage to our community. This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, legal protesters, and first responders. Now, we come together to restore peace. "

We have implemented a temporary overnight curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul to restore peace. It will be in effect from 8 pm to 6 am on Friday and Saturday nights. I urge Minnesotans to comply: It is time to rebuild our community. – Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 29, 2020

The curfew is for all public places, including the streets, which runs from 8 p.m. at 6 a.m. It is effective from Friday night and will happen again at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

RELATED: Former MPD officer Derek Chauvin in custody, charged with murder in the death of George Floyd

Emergency crews and other first responders are exempt from this curfew. The curfew also establishes exemptions for members of the media. Furthermore, people who travel directly to or from work, flee dangerous situations or experience homelessness are not subject to the curfew.

Violation of this order will result in a misdemeanor, subject to a $ 1,000 fine or imprisonment for up to 90 days.

Mayor Frey issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 that imposes a curfew on the entire city of Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Friday, May 29) and runs through the weekend.

See the published regulation for more details at: https://t.co/iebgleKnyx pic.twitter.com/7l61oURPtc – Minneapolis Employee (@mplsclerk) May 29, 2020

This occurs after the death of George Floyd, who, according to prosecutors, was killed by now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday night near Cup Foods at 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue.

Earlier this afternoon, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was detained by the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension, who said that Chauvin was detained in Minneapolis.

Soon after, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced that he has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Related stories:

At 8 p.m. Monday, Minneapolis police said officers were called to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in a report of someone trying to use a forged document at Cup Foods.

Police initially said Floyd was resisting arrest and had a medical incident. However, the video obtained by Up News Info News shows Floyd cooperating with the officers, at least in the initial moments of the meeting.

Video from a viewer showed Floyd pleading that he was unable to breathe when a white officer, identified as Chauvin, knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving and stopped responding.