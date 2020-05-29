Donald Trump is angry at Twitter, Facebook, and other big tech companies, and in a statement from the Oval Office on Thursday, he vowed to do something about it.

"A small handful of social media monopolies control a large portion of all public and private communications in the United States," he said. "They have had uncontrolled power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences."

Following his comments, Trump signed an executive order designed to appeal to social media companies. But Trump has a problem: United States law does not give the president much real authority over tech companies. In fact, the First Amendment could be said to prohibit the federal government from questioning the editorial decisions of private companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

For the past year, Trump's advisers have been trying to improvise a package of initiatives that respond to Trump's desire for action against Big Tech while staying within the bounds of the law. On Thursday, the President finally signed the result of his efforts. Directs various federal agencies to take measures that penalize large technology platforms for perceived political bias.

Will this strategy work? We ask legal experts and policy experts that question to determine how the proposed executive order is likely to develop in practice. While Trump describes the executive order as the start of a titanic battle between the White House and big tech companies, the practical results may be far less dramatic.

The centerpiece of the order is an effort to strip large technology companies of protection under Section 230, a federal law that immunizes websites against liability for content submitted by users. That would be a big problem if Trump really had the power to rewrite the law. But it doesn't. Rather, his plan is based on the action of the Federal Communications Commission, an independent agency that has shown no inclination to help. Even with the help of the FCC, the most that will happen is a slight reinterpretation of the law, one that the courts could choose to ignore.

The story is similar for other parts of Trump's executive order. Trump wants the Federal Trade Commission to ensure that companies follow their own policies on content moderation. That's the same approach the FTC takes with privacy now, and it's been shown to be toothless in practice. Perhaps the most significant change would be to redirect federal advertising spending away from the big tech platforms. In the worst case scenario, that would be a modest blow to the bottom line of the tech giants who raise billions of dollars every quarter.

Section 230: An “unprecedented shield of civil liability”?

The centerpiece of Trump's executive order is a plan to reinterpret a 1996 law that has been instrumental in the growth of the Internet economy. Originally passed as Section 230 of the then controversial Communications Decency Act, the law provides website owners and Internet service providers with extensive legal protections against liability for content uploaded by users.

Section 230 says that, for example, if an Up News Info reader leaves a comment that slanders someone, Up News Info Technica cannot be held liable for defamation. Similarly, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter cannot be sued based on the content of the videos, posts and tweets of their users, respectively. The law also protects liability sites if they choose to remove content that is "obscene, lewd, lewd, dirty, excessively violent, harassing, or objectionable."

The idea behind the law was to promote the growth of the Internet economy and at the same time ensure that liability concerns do not discourage platforms from leaking online content. Previously, some online service providers had taken a non-intervention approach because they feared that removing some material would expose them to responsibility for content that they were unable to remove. Section 230 was described as a "Good Samaritan,quot; law, designed to alleviate these concerns and allow online platforms to filter and moderate online content without worrying about legal consequences.

Ironically, some experts and politicians have changed this logic, including President Trump.

"Social media giants like Twitter receive an unprecedented shield of civil liability based on the theory that they are a neutral platform, not an editor with a point of view," Trump said Thursday in his Oval Office remarks. "My executive order requires new regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make social media companies that engage in censorship or any political conduct unable to maintain their shield of responsibility."

As anyone who has read the statute knows, this is simply not an accurate description.

"As a co-author of Section 230, let me clarify this: There is nothing in the law on political neutrality." Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) tweeted., who co-sponsored the law as a young congressman, on Wednesday.

Rather, the explicit goal of the authors of Section 230 was to free platform owners to make editorial judgments without worrying about legal ramifications.

The authors of Trump's executive order appear to have a more sophisticated understanding of Section 230 than the president. Rather than selling outright falsehoods about its content, the document attempts to reduce immunity from Section 230 of the platforms by focusing on a key statute requirement: that the decision to remove objectionable content must "be made in good faith."

The order claims that social media companies are "invoking inconsistent, irrational and unfounded justifications,quot; for removing content from their platforms. He contends that social media companies lie about their real reasons for removing content and that this means that their filtering decisions are not "in good faith,quot; as required by statute.

So what is Trump going to do about it? This is where things get difficult.