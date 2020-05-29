Trump intensifies the war on Twitter and protects social networks

%MINIFYHTML0e79e0de983c0c799d9797e56779208011%

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump intensified his war against social media companies on Thursday, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as the basis for unrestricted speech on the Internet.

Still, the move appears to be more political than substantial, as the president seeks to rally supporters after he lashed out at Twitter for applying fact checks to two of his tweets.

Trump said fact controls were Twitter "editorial decisions,quot; and amounted to political activism. He said it should cost those companies their protection from lawsuits for what is published on their platforms.

Trump, who personally relies heavily on Twitter to verbally lash out at his enemies, has long accused liberal-leaning Silicon Valley tech giants of attacking conservatives by checking or deleting their posts.

"We are sick of it," Trump said, alleging that the order would maintain freedom of expression.

Directs executive branch agencies to request independent rulemaking agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, to study whether they can apply new regulations to companies, although experts express doubts that Much can be done without an act of Congress.

Companies like Twitter and Facebook receive liability protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act because they are treated as "platforms," ​​rather than "publishers," who may face contention lawsuits.

The administration previously considered a similar executive order, but put aside concerns that it could not approve a legal meeting and that it violated conservative principles on deregulation and freedom of expression.

"They have had uncontrolled power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter almost any form of communication between private citizens or large public audiences," Trump said of social media companies as he prepared to sign the order. "There is no precedent in the history of the United States for such a small number of corporations to control such a large sphere of human interaction."

Trump and his campaign reacted after Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail ballots "fraudulent,quot; and predicted "mailboxes will be stolen." Beneath the tweets, there is now a "Get the data on the mail ballots,quot; link that guides users to a page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims.

Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 presidential election "and stated,quot; as president, I will not allow this to happen. "His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Twitter's,quot; clear political bias "had led the campaign to remove “all of our Twitter advertising months ago.” In fact, Twitter has banned political advertising since last November.

On Wednesday night, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted: "We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about the global election."

Dorsey added: "This does not make us an,quot; arbiter of truth. "Our intention is to connect the points of the conflicting statements and display the disputed information so that people can judge for themselves."

On the other hand, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News that his platform has "a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this."

"I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything that people say online," he said.

Meanwhile, critics of the president scolded the platforms for allowing him to present false or misleading information that could confuse voters.

"Donald Trump's order is clearly illegal," said Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat and online freedom advocate. He is "desperately trying to steal the power of the courts and Congress." … All because of the ability to spread unfiltered lies. "

Trump's proposal has multiple serious legal problems and is unlikely to survive a challenge, according to Matt Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, a Washington-based organization that represents computer and internet companies. .

It also appears to be an assault on the same online freedom that allowed social media platforms to flourish in the first place, and made them such an effective microphone for Trump and other politicians.

"The irony that is lost here is that if these protections were to disappear, social media services would be much more aggressive in moderating content and closing accounts," Schruers said. "Our vibrant public sphere of discussion would become nothing more than pre-approved sounds."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was "outrageous,quot; that while Twitter had put a fact-check tag on Trump's tweets claiming mass mail fraud, she had not removed her tweets suggesting without evidence that a television newscaster had murdered an assistant years ago.

"Their business model is to make money at the expense of the truth and facts they know," he said of the social media giants, and also mentioned Facebook. She said her goal is to avoid taxes "and they don't want to be regulated, so they please the White House."

The president and his fellow conservatives have been claiming, for years, that Silicon Valley tech companies are biased against them. But there is no evidence of this, and while executives and many employees on Twitter, Facebook, and Google may lean toward liberality, the companies have emphasized that they have no business interest in favoring the political party over the other.

The problem started in 2016, two years after Facebook launched a section called "trend," which uses human publishers to curate popular news. Zuckerberg met with prominent right-wing leaders at the time in a damage control attempt, and in 2018, Facebook closed the "trends,quot; section.

In August 2018, Trump accused Google of biased searches and warned the company to "be careful." Google snapped back, saying Trump's claim was simply not so, and experts suggested that his comments showed a misunderstanding about how search engines work.

Last year, Trump again criticized social media companies after Facebook banned a bunch of extremist figures, including conspiracy hawker Alex Jones, from his site and from Instagram.

Meanwhile, the companies are preparing to combat misinformation surrounding the November elections. Twitter and Facebook have begun implementing dozens of new rules to prevent a repeat of the false posts about the candidates and the voting process that tarnished the 2016 election.

The coronavirus pandemic has further intensified the platforms' response, leading them to take action against politicians, a movement they have long resisted, making misleading claims about the virus.

Last month, Twitter started a "Get the Facts,quot; tag to direct social media users to trusted media news articles alongside tweets containing misleading or disputed information about the virus.

Despite the fact that he and his followers complain about bias on the platform, Trump has used Twitter to build a powerful and vocal online following. The president's account currently has more than 80 million followers.

Trump's success on social media suggests that his proposal may be more about politics than a real interest in regulation, according to Rutgers University media professor John Pavlik, who studies the impact of technology on society and government.

Pavlik said that by trying to intimidate the platforms now, he is trying to control how the 2020 campaign unfolds online and "about appealing to his base."

AP writers Amanda Seitz, Barbara Ortutay, and David Klepper contributed.