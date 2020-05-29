Trump embraces full white supremacy

Image: Getty Image: Getty

If it's a cliche right now to watch how Donald Trump has normalized what should be grotesque, his reaction to Thursday night's protests against police violence in Minneapolis is a cheeky and more pointed reminder. exactly who he is. Any remaining mask was ripped off and replaced by a white rhetorical hood when, After midnight on Friday morning, Trump wrote two tweets in response to the protests in Minneapolis after the police assassination of George Floyd, in which he called the protesters "thugs," threatened to send the National Guard to the city and warned: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

I would be correct in thinking that this phrase recalls the language of direct racists during the 1960s: it was, appropriately, a phrase more noticeably pronounced by Walter Headley, The 1967 Miami police chief, who gloated that his crackdown on the city's civil rights activists had worked because, in the words of a news report of the time, "he let the word leak" when looting begins, shooting begins. "For Trump, whites protesting orders to stay home with assault rifles are "Very good people"; %MINIFYHTML020ad27e3a90e18f6ed9997c3534b88712% %MINIFYHTML020ad27e3a90e18f6ed9997c3534b88712%

Belatedly realizing that allowing the world's most powerful racists to use its platform to deliver hateful rhetoric is dangerous, Twitter issued a warning to both of Trump's tweets and wrote that they "violated Twitter Rules about glorifying the violence". although the company concluded that "it may be in the public interest" that they remain active. (The "may be" is doing a lot of work there.)

However, what these warnings, which are too small and certainly too late, do not recognize is how Trump's rhetoric has always incited his most ardent followers to violence, and that what many of his followers love about him is his refusal to whistle dogs, and rather to declare his racist intentions.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist. It should be easy to slap him with that tag, because there's a overwhelming evidence, both from his time as president and from his calendar days, that clearly shows who, exactly, he believes is worthy of a full personality. During his election campaign and as president, he has used his bullying pulpit to dehumanize brown immigrants, degrade people of color, and uphold the logic of white supremacy. It is a violent drum that has been so constant that it has almost faded into the background, just more white noise that is surprisingly easier than it should be for many to ignore.

Not surprisingly, during Trump's time in office, hate crimes have uploaded, and the number of organized white supremacist groups has increased dramatically. In 2018 Cesar Sayoc, a "Fanatic follower" of the president whose the truck was plastered with pro-Trump decals, sent pipe bombs to large numbers of Trump's political opponents, from Hillary Clinton to Barack Obama to Maxine Waters to CNN offices, all of whom had been (and continue to be) regular targets of Trump's protests and described as their political enemies. Later that year, the man who faithful killed At the Pittsburg Tree of Life synagogue, he claimed he did so because he believed they were helping immigrants from Central America, or in his words, "invaders," by getting the words straight out of Trump's mouth. And last August, the shooter who killed nearly two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in El Paso also echoed Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, writing in his manifesto that "this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas." It's almost impossible not to draw a bright line from Trump's constant painting of immigrants and asylum seekers, or on his mind "Bullies" and "Criminals" "invading"The United States, faced with these horrible acts of murder. Trump has given the green light to people to say the quiet part out loud and turn the words into action.

With Trump's explicit return to 1960s violence, he is also saying another quiet part out loud: that police violence and white supremacy are united, the former being the latter's favorite enforcer. In 2014, National Guard troops were dispatched to Ferguson by the Mayor of Missouri after residents erupted in protest in response to the murder of Michael Brown. In 2020, there is no other way to read Trump's threat to fire on protesters in Minneapolis than an explicit call for violence. He, once again, has made the link between his words and what he really wants very clear.