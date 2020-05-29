Trump attacks China for viruses, Hong Kong and student visas

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will withdraw funds from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong's special trade status, and suspend the visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting investigations on behalf of his government, increasing tensions with China that have arisen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has been expressing anger at the World Health Organization for weeks over what he described as an inadequate response to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in China's Wuhan province late last year.

The president said in a White House announcement that Chinese officials "ignored,quot; their obligations to report to WHO and pressured the organization to mislead the public about an outbreak that has now killed more than 100,000 Americans.

"We have detailed the reforms that must be done and we have committed ourselves directly to them, but they have refused to act," said the president. "Because they have not made the requested and much-needed reforms, we will end the relationship today."

The United States is the largest source of financial support for WHO, and its departure is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the United States would be "redirecting,quot; the money to "other urgent global public health needs that deserve it," without providing details.

He noted that EE. USA It contributes around $ 450 million to the world body, while China provides around $ 40 million.

Democrats in Congress said in April, when the president first proposed withholding money from the WHO, that it would be illegal without congressional approval and that they would question it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the move is "an act of extraordinary nonsense."

Other critics of the administration's decision to cut funds called it wrong and said it would undermine a major institution leading vaccine development and drug trial efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Separating ties with the World Health Organization has no logical purpose and makes finding a way out of this public health crisis dramatically more challenging," said Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association.

The WHO declined to comment on the announcement. UN agency officials have not directly addressed a letter Trump sent to the CEO on May 18 warning that he would make a permanent freeze on US funds and reconsider US membership unless he committed to "important substantial improvements in the next 30 days. " . "

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, chair of the Senate health committee, also warned that the president's decision could interfere with vaccine trials and international cooperation during future outbreaks.

"Certainly, there needs to be a good look at the mistakes that the World Health Organization could have made regarding the coronavirus, but the time to do so is after the crisis has been addressed, not in the midst of it." Alexander said, echoing a point made by others, including the head of the United Nations.

At an event on Friday night, Trump was asked about relations with China, and repeated his previous suspicions about how the country apparently managed to contain the virus in Wuhan as it spread to Europe and the United States.

"Well, we certainly are not happy with what happened regarding China," he told reporters.

Tensions over Hong Kong have increased over the past year as China has cracked down on protesters and tried to exert more control over the former British territory.

Trump said the administration would begin removing the "full range,quot; of deals that had given Hong Kong a relationship with the United States that mainland China lacked, including exemptions from controls on certain exports. He said the State Department would begin to warn American citizens of the threat of surveillance and arrest when they visit the city.

"China has replaced its promised formula of one country, two systems, with one country, one system," he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer deserves the preferential trade status that the United States has enjoyed since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

It is not yet clear what impact the decision will have on American companies operating in Hong Kong or on the city's position as Asia's main financial center, or how China will react to the decision.

"The downward spiral in the bilateral relationship has now reached minimum levels not seen since the Tiananmen massacre of June 4, 1989, and there is little reason to expect things to improve anytime soon," said Dexter Tiff Roberts, an Asia expert at Atlantic Council. , which publishes nonpartisan policy analysis.

Representative Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey who is Commissioner of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, praised the Hong Kong decision as a backlog of response to President Xi Jinping's government for human rights abuses, including against religious minorities in Xinjiang region.

"After years of human rights admonition and cheap rhetoric without significant penalties, Xi has concluded that the West only speaks, it does not act," Smith said. "President Trump, however, today is beginning to change that and is doing what previous presidents have been unable to do."

The president also said the United States would suspend the entry of Chinese graduate students suspected of participating in an extensive government campaign to acquire business knowledge and academic research for the country's military and industrial development.

Allowing them to continue entering the country would be "detrimental to the interests of the United States," Trump said in an order issued after the White House announcement.

The visa revocation has faced opposition from American universities and scientific organizations that rely on tuition fees paid by Chinese students to offset other costs and fear possible Beijing reciprocal action that could limit their access to China.

The president's order includes an exemption for students whose work is not expected to benefit the Chinese military.

China seemed to indicate in recent days that it hoped to ease tensions. Prime Minister Li Keqiang told reporters on Thursday that both countries would gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation because their economies have interconnected.

"We must use our wisdom to expand common interests and handle differences and disagreements," said Li.

Still, the country has insisted that its control of Hong Kong is an internal matter, and has disputed that it has mishandled the response to the virus.

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking in Washington and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.