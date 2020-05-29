Trump announces that the USA USA Will end support for the World Health Organization during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – With the new US economic numbers. USA Highlighting the difficult path to an expected rebound, President Donald Trump on Friday pointed to the World Health Organization and China, blaming both for their role in the devastation of the pandemic.

Trump announced that the United States will end its support for the WHO, accusing it of not responding adequately to the health crisis due to China's "total control,quot; over the global organization. Trump said Chinese officials "ignored,quot; their obligations to report to the WHO and pressured the agency to deceive the world when the virus was first discovered.

The previous Friday, statistics from the US Department of Commerce. USA They showed a record 13.6% drop in spending in April, a day after a federal jobs report showed that another 2 million Americans were laid off last week. The depth of the spending drop is particularly damaging because consumer spending is the main driver of the economy.

Bad economic news echoed in Europe, where an extensive social welfare network showed signs of wear and tear, when protests erupted for a second day in Spain against the layoffs of French automaker Renault and Italy's chief central banker warned that "uncertainty abounds,quot;.

Some US states USA They were moving forward with steps to reopen businesses and leisure activities necessary to stimulate spending and restore jobs, but there were also reminders of the risks of moving too fast.

In Missouri, authorities said they were trying to notify "large numbers of unknown people,quot; after someone who attended crowded pool parties on Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks gave positive for COVID-19. Party videos circulated widely online, and many people criticized revelers for ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Arkansas has seen a steady increase in active coronavirus cases over the past week, following Governor Asa Hutchinson's moves to reopen closed businesses during the pandemic.

Health officials announced Thursday that the number of active cases, excluding people who recovered or died, reached a new high of 1,830 in the state, which has had a total of 6,538 cases. Arkansas also set a record for a one-day increase in infections in the community, meaning they do not include inmates.

"We are not going back, but we want people to follow those guidelines, make sure they do everything possible to prevent the spread and that we can get through this," Hutchinson said.

However, a rural northern California county decided to temporarily rescind its order by allowing restaurants, shops, and other services to reopen after its first coronavirus cases developed.

Lassen County had not reported coronavirus cases until May 22, when state data showed it was one of only two California counties with zero cases. But as of Wednesday, the county of 30,000 people had reported five known cases. Lassen County had started to reopen businesses under state rules on May 11.

Meanwhile, New York City was on track to begin reopening on June 8 as the state gradually loosened restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The country's worst pandemic hot spot was meeting goals set for hospital fees and tests, "hoarding,quot; personal protective equipment such as masks, and focusing on infection rates in ZIP code outbreak areas , said. He made the comments when a large swath of New York State got the go-ahead on Friday to reopen beauty salons, retail stores and offices under strict guidelines. New York City remains the only region in the state that has not reopened.

A federal public health study released on Friday shed more light on the early contagion in the United States. The most comprehensive federal study to date concluded that the spark that started the US coronavirus epidemic. USA It came during a three-week window from mid-January to early February, before the nation stopped travel from China.

Some people have claimed that Americans were getting sick from the coronavirus in November and that infections were spreading in the US. USA Before any cases were identified, said Dr. Robert Redfield, chief of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA Redfield said the study "puts data in the discussion."

Figures from the US Department of Commerce. USA They showed that consumers are unable or unwilling to spend, even when incomes soared 10.5% in April, reflecting billions of dollars in government payments in the form of unemployment aid and stimulus controls.

However, wages and salaries, normally the key component of overall income, sank at $ 740 billion annualized in April. In contrast, revenue in the form of government support increased by $ 3 billion annually. That form of income is likely to fade in the coming months as government aid programs expire.

As of Friday's spending report for April, a revised 6.9% decrease in March had been the record for the biggest month-long drop in records dating back to 1959.

The debate in Congress over whether to extend the $ 600 a week in benefits provided by the federal government to the unemployed is likely to intensify, as the number of people receiving aid now exceeds 30 million, one in five workers. The money, included in a government aid package enacted in March, expires on July 31.

The latest job loss figures from the United States Department of Labor brought 41 million to all Americans who have applied for unemployment since the closings in mid-March.

Adam DuPaul, owner of City Barber Shop in Keene, New Hampshire, said he applied for unemployment as soon as the state expanded eligibility to include self-employed workers in mid-March, but has not yet "earned a penny."

Although beauty salons and hairdressers were able to reopen earlier this month, he wanted to wait due to security concerns, but he feels he has no other choice now.

"I really feel like I'm forced to open this coming Monday," said DuPaul. "I really want to go back to what I love, but I don't want to feel insecure doing it."

Elsewhere, New Zealand said it has practically eradicated the coronavirus with only one person in the nation of the 5 million known to be infected. But events were grim in other nations, with India reporting a record increase in cases, and Pakistan and Russia recorded a record number of deaths.

In the first major increase since France gradually reopened on May 11, authorities reported more than 3,000 new infections daily there. It was not immediately clear whether the spike was due to increased availability of evidence.

Worldwide, the virus has infected about 5.9 million people and killed about 360,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The actual dimensions of the disaster are believed to be significantly larger, and experts say many victims died without being examined.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.