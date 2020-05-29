Troy Ave: Me and Fabolous F * cked all Joe Budden GFs!

Troy Ave is trying to take over the podcasting game, and during an episode of his podcast The Facto Show, he claims that he and rapper Fabolous crushed every girl Budden has ever loved.

"The main thing that makes that n * gga emotional because I want to say that Fab and I fucked every woman he has ever loved. Between the two of us. Maybe it's like the desert storm when he could go to Fabulous, could shoot me a little shot, "he continued.

"It's great. I just know I didn't forget. I can forgive, because you're an emotional person. I don't fuck without emotional shit. But I don't forget, repent now, or it will be hell to pay."

We very much doubt Budden worries about a warning from Troy Ave. Are you mentioning this smoke with Budden to create a buzz for your podcast or not?