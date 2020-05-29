Toronto police release video footage of the events that led to the death of rapper Houdini

Dimarjio Antonio Jenkins, the Toronto rapper named Houdini, was tragically shot to death on May 26, Tuesday. Hot New Hip Hop reported earlier this month that the rapper was killed in the Toronto Entertainment District in the middle of the day.

The shooting left three other people injured. The aforementioned outlet reported that the other victim was a 27-year-old woman, who was simply standing near the crime scene and had nothing to do with the shooting.

A 6-year-old boy was also almost shot. Toronto police uncovered video footage of the shooting showing the events that led to Houdini's tragic death. During a press conference, Andy Singh, the detective sergeant, explained that the shooter was waiting for the rapper to arrive.

Once the suspect saw the vehicle, the 21-year-old was shot at, leading to a brief firefight in which 23 shots were exchanged between the two parties. Houdini was killed and a 15-year-old boy he was dating was injured.

When Singh spoke to reporters, he said the mid-day shooting is likely what led to the increase in collateral damage. He explained that the suspect obviously does not have much respect for human beings.

According to Singh's statement, it is clear that the police are not happy with the shooting for various reasons. The detective said it was "unacceptable,quot; for something so terrifying to happen on one of its busiest streets.

According to police, the 21-year-old rapper is believed to be the primary target of the shooting. Regarding what the suspect was wearing, police say he was wearing a "medical mask,quot; and "light-colored Nike shoes."

The detective urged the public to come forward if they had any information about it. As most hip-hop fans know, this wouldn't be the first time this year that a promising rapper was shot. Pop Smoke, who was 20 years old at the time of his death, was staying in a house rented by a True housewives star when the men broke into the house and killed him.



