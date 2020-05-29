Tony Scannell, actor in & # 39; Flash Gordon & # 39; passed away at 74

%MINIFYHTML7dc34ed9931567ac058137ac7f66a23111%

The Irish actor, who found fame playing DS Ted Roach on the British police television series & # 39; The Bill & # 39; for nine years, she was survived by her acting partner, Agnes Lillis, and her three adult children.

Up News Info –

Actor Tony Scannell He has died at 74 years old.

%MINIFYHTML7dc34ed9931567ac058137ac7f66a23112% %MINIFYHTML7dc34ed9931567ac058137ac7f66a23112%

The death of the Irish star was confirmed by a friend, who wrote a sweet tribute on Facebook, according to the British newspaper Daily Mirror, sharing: "Damn, damn, damn! I just learned from Mark Wingett of the death of a wonderful actor and dear colleague of yours. "

Tony found fame as DS Ted Roach in the British police television series "The Bill", playing the character for nine years from 1984. He also starred in "Flash Gordon", "Evil Never Dies" and "Waking The Dead".

%MINIFYHTML7dc34ed9931567ac058137ac7f66a23113%

"Ted was such a dynamic character, and while I was never able to meet him, I'm sure Tony was just as amazing … and his loved ones and friends will appreciate his memory," added his friend.

"Okay, Mr. Scannell! And thanks!"

<br />

The star is survived by her fellow actress Agnes Lillis and their three adult children.