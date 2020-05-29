Tiny Harris shares a scandalous video related to the death of George Floyd

Tiny Harris couldn't be more upset after watching a video she republished on social media. This is the infamous cop who had his knee on George Floyd's neck. Take a look at the images below.

& # 39; It is incredible; What's going on in this killer's house! Any black cop who is there to protect these racist killers is as much a part of the problem as they are! I have to love this lady for having the balls to show how the city of Minnesota feels they need to protect these killers at any cost! #GeorgeFloyd #SayHisName We want the period of Justice! "Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘The police are the largest gang in existence. You mess with one you mess with everyone. Smh #RIPGeorgeFloyd. "

One commenter wrote: "That is sad because these black officers are definitely part of the problem and must also be treated,quot; we want justice PERIOD "and someone else posted this message:" Wow … how can they? When #GeorgeFloyd was crying. "

Someone else posted: ‘They should be turned backwards! Protecting us from them! "

Another Tiny fan had his own story to tell: & # 39; But I know a boy I use to date who called the police on his way home and told them that someone was following me, please send a police to meet me at my house, they never showed up. He was murdered at his mother's door, they are paid to protect us and serve us, but they refuse to do it, the amount of protection for this murderer is incredible & # 39; & # 39;.

Someone else posted this: Ninguno None of them protected Mr. George Floyd! Enough is enough!! We want justice! "And another follower said:" Tiny! We can not stop! By any means necessary !!!!! If someone is offended, they are part of the problem. Period. & # 39;

Many celebrities are talking about the George Floyd case these days, this shocked the entire country and more people are tackling the terrible issue. Tiny and Rasheeda Frost also had to say a few things on the matter.



