Instagram

The former partner of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; confirms their separation individually after he returned to his Colorado hometown after his recovery from coronavirus at his family's home in Huntington Beach, California.

Up News Info –

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph They are a couple no more. After nearly two years of dating, the 23-star season of "The Bachelor"He announced his decision to end their relationship, and he promised in his social media post that his breakup does not mean being the end of his story.

On Friday, May 29, Underwood turned to Instagram to share his thoughts on the split. "It's been a crazy few months, to say the least, Cass and I have been reflecting a lot," he wrote. "Sometimes people are meant to be friends, and that's okay. We have both grown immensely and been through so much together, so this is not the end of our story, it is the beginning of a whole new chapter for us."

<br />

Almost at the same time, Randolph issued a statement of his own. Along with a series of photos capturing their time together, she began: "First of all, I want to say that this is one of the most difficult things I've ever had to share, since none of us is ready to talk about it. No However, because our relationship is so public, our silence about it has been speaking for us. "

"Colton and I broke up, but we decided to remain part of our lives," the 25-year-old continued. "With everything we've been through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton and I have enormous respect for him. We have learned and grown so much in recent years, and we will always keep others back. Always" .

<br />

The separation of Underwood and Randolph came after he recovered from the new coronavirus and returned to his hometown of Colorado. The former NFL player tested positive for COVID-19 in March, and his girlfriend supported him during his quarantine time on the third floor of his family's home in Huntington Beach, California.

On the breakup of the reality stars, a source told PEOPLE that "it happened recently" since the two "just weren't on the same page." The source added: "Ultimately, Colton and Cassie Colton really wanted to settle down and get married; he's been ready for a long time. And Cassie just wasn't ready. They both knew it wasn't going to work."

A separate source further noted that the decision to leave him was mutual. "Colton and Cassie are still good friends, and they want to remain friends. It is definitely a priority for them," explained this second source. "Colton is sad, but he is eager for what the future may bring."

Underwood and Randolph met during the filming of the hit dating show that aired in 2019. They celebrated their first anniversary in November 2019, though they admitted in their memoirs, "The First Time," that they parted ways briefly in August.

On the short breakup, Underwood told PEOPLE in March 2020: "To put it bluntly, after the show, we realized that we weren't communicating as well as we once did. No one was forcing us to talk about real things. so we let a lot of things accumulate. " He described it as "a very real and very emotional breakup."

Still, the 28-year-old saw the silver lining in his breakup. "It was also very good to be real and emotional because it forced us to have conversations and move on," he explained. "Now, we know the flags to watch out for. When problems start to come up, it's like, we're going to have a conversation. We're trying to be more transparent and honest and really trust each other."