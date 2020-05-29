This Google app will help you stay safe from the coronavirus – BGR

The practices of social distancing of the coronavirus have yet to be observed, even if governments have begun to lift blocking measures, as the virus remains highly contagious.

Google developed a new tool to help users make sure they stay at least six feet away from other people, and it's available within the Chrome browser.

The Sodar AR app will show you if you are at least six feet away from someone else, as long as you keep your phone on.

Social distancing measures may not be as strict as they were last month, but you should still try to stay away from people as much as possible when you're out. The infection rate of the new coronavirus may have decreased in your area, but COVID-19 has not magically disappeared, and may never have. The only way to reduce transmissibility is to stay away from others, wear face masks, and wash your hands frequently. These activities should be priorities for anyone until we have medications available to overcome this. Staying three or six feet away from others can be difficult to enforce, and the virus can travel more than six feet in the right conditions. But Google has an app that can help you keep at least six feet between you and other people. Unfortunately, it is still experimental, it works only on Android and requires that you keep the phone screen on at all times.

%MINIFYHTML880ffe0544ccdc775d767c636e32c78112% %MINIFYHTML880ffe0544ccdc775d767c636e32c78112%

Called Sodar, the augmented reality (AR) application runs within the Chrome browser. You will have to visit this link from a mobile phone to get started, at which point the browser will load the site and use the rear camera to show you the world in front of you and a virtual barrier on top. that indicates the two-meter mark, or six feet.

As I said before, the massive downside to the app is that you have to keep your phone's screen on at all times, which can drain battery life. Also, looking at your phone while walking isn't exactly great, even if you can see where you're going. Not to mention that it hinders the use of the phone for other purposes.

Finally, social distancing alone will not guarantee that you will not become infected. The six foot rule cannot be enforced at all times. And the virus can float in the air longer and reach longer distances. That is why the use of face masks with social distancing could increase protection.

However, the concept is interesting and could be used for future social distancing applications that could be run with AR glasses at some point in the coming years.

Experts say COVID-19 may never go away even if we get a vaccine. And if recent immunity studies are correct, and protection against the new coronavirus lasts only six months to a year, then COVID-19 will be here to stay for much longer than any of us would have imagined. And we may have to practice forms of social distancing for years to come until effective treatments are available around the world. By then, the first commercial AR glasses we really want to wear could be in stores, ready to support such apps.

People walking outside and wearing face masks. Image source: Darko Vojinovic / AP / Shutterstock