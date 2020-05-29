"There is ample evidence," the Texas senator calls for the arrest of officers involved in the death of George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML681861f58bcebb123fc9fdcb0bdd217e13%

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – State Senator Royce West is calling for the arrest of officers involved in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTML681861f58bcebb123fc9fdcb0bdd217e14% %MINIFYHTML681861f58bcebb123fc9fdcb0bdd217e14%

"I ask the Department of Justice to expedite its criminal investigation into this matter and request the arrest of the officers responsible for this killing," West said in a statement. "As a former prosecutor and attorney for 40 years, I believe there is ample evidence that the officers involved in this incident should be charged and that the case proceeds through the justice system."

A 10-minute Facebook concert captured the haunting minutes leading up to Floyd's death on Monday. Officer Derek Chauvin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck while lying on his stomach, handcuffed and pleading that he cannot breathe. Minutes later, Floyd weakens and seems to pass out. Chauvin and the other police officers on the scene seem to ignore not only Floyd's screams for help, but also those of the people watching.

The video of what happened to Floyd and his death sparked outrage after going viral. The riots and protests continued within 48 hours.

The Democratic senator blamed the subsequent unrest in Minneapolice on "outside instigators," who "threw some rocks or wrecked a police car, sparking an originally peaceful protest."

%MINIFYHTML681861f58bcebb123fc9fdcb0bdd217e15%

"Earlier this month, heavily armed protesters surrounded the Minnesota state house to demand that their state be,quot; liberated "from COVID-19 related stay-at-home orders. Police handled the situation peacefully," he said. West in a statement: "This week, protesters armed with nothing more than their voices and signs protested the mindless murder of George Floyd. This somehow managed to descend into a street war, with the police in full riot gear."

West applauded Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who called for charges against Chauvin, an officer with multiple complaints of police brutality, for Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Houston native, was also a father.

No charges were filed for Floyd's death, but his family echoes West's request for arrests, if not more.

“The police in the United States today have their challenges. We cannot continue to cause harm to innocent people, continue to exercise partial behavior, or continue to encounter incidents of excessive use of force that result in the deaths of unarmed and non-threatening human beings, "West said." There is no reason for the tactics violent and incendiary should not be used by any police department in the United States. "