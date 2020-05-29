The US Marine Corps. USA Use BAE Systems for the ACV Medium Caliber Cannon Mission Role-Playing Variant

The US Marine Corps Systems Command. USA It has contracted with BAE Systems for the design and construction of the new medium-caliber cannon mission function variant of the Amphibious Corps Combat Vehicle.

The United States Department of Defense said Thursday that BAE Systems Land and Armaments LP won a modification of $ 11,038,019 for contract Line number 8101 to previously awarded contract M67854-16-C-0006 for Phase two of the design and development of a new ACV variant with medium turret remote caliber (MCT).

Earlier this year, the US defense contractor. USA BAE Systems said it had received a request for $ 113.5 million to deliver additional LCAs to .S. Marine Corps. This award brings the total vehicle orders for the LCA to 116, and brings the program closer to full-rate production.

The ACV is an eight-wheeled armored personnel carrier designed to completely replace the Corps' former fleet of amphibious assault vehicles. It is intended to serve the Marines for at least the next 20 years.

The new Corps combat vehicle will come in four different variants derived from the armored personnel carrier base. There is a recovery variant, a command and control variant, and an armed variant to attack enemy armored vehicles.

The ACV works through high waves, cuts through trenches and trucks on sloping ground. ACV's significant protection assets make it resistant to direct attack and allow it to operate with degraded mobility in an ever-changing battle environment. The vehicle has enough lethality to provide accurate fire support to the infantry, whether stationary or on the move.