The twins & # 39; Max Kepler eliminate & # 39; Blue Lives Matter & # 39; mask photo released amid protests by George Floyd, apologies for trouble – Up News Info

– Minnesota Twins star Max Kepler says he had no idea of ​​the "underlying inferences,quot; of a controversial selfie he posted on Instagram amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Kepler reportedly released a selfie with a "Blue Lives Matter,quot; flag mask, representing a group that rejected protests against police brutality by Black Lives Matter, support agents.

max kepler I feel nothing but betrayal and disgust.

After receiving a backlash, Kepler removed the image and issued an apology, stressing that he did not know what he was wearing.

"Previously, I posted a photo of myself in a mask that a company sent me to wear during the pandemic. I had no idea the mask had any underlying inference, I just thought it looked good. After I was informed, I immediately removed the post, ”he said.

Kepler, who is from Germany, adds that he is responsible for his actions and that he "is truly sorry."

"Racism has no place in our world and I in no way support the actions that we all witnessed that led to the death of George Floyd," he said. "My sympathies go out to the Floyd family."

On Friday, Minneapolis entered the fourth day of riots after George Floyd's death, and protesters seized the third building of the Police Department Precinct on Thursday night.