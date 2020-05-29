The state will hire nearly 2,000 temporary employees to help manage the increase in jobless claims – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The state's Employment Development Department plans to hire nearly 2,000 full-time and temporary staff members in the coming weeks to accelerate the delivery of unemployment benefits to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

EDD is collaborating with the California Department of Human Resources, the California Highway Patrol, and California Correctional Healthcare Services to evaluate, interview, and hire approximately 1,800 state employees.

Hired will receive training to work at state unemployment call centers, process unemployment insurance claims, and analyze documents from applicants and their previous employers to determine their applicable benefits.

"This urgent hiring effort will further enhance the department's ability to process an unprecedented increase in benefit claims, while offering an employment opportunity for Californians during this difficult time," said EDD Director Sharon Hilliard.

Currently, the EDD has approximately 1,200 regular staff members who process unemployment insurance claims, as well as 1,300 state employees who have been redirected to help the agency distribute benefits to the millions of people across the state who are out of work because of to the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed some 5.1 million unemployment claims and has dispersed more than $ 16.1 billion in benefits as of the week of May 10-16.

New employees will have the option of working from home or in offices throughout the state. Bilingual applicants, particularly those who

Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Mandarin are spoken.

Applications to work with the EDD can be found and submitted at www.calcareers.ca.gov