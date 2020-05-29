The star of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; Cheyenne Floyd criticizes her co-stars & # 39; All-White & # 39; for being silent in the middle of the BLM campaign

Instagram

Meanwhile, one of his followers dragged Kailyn Lowry, a cast member of & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39 ;, and wrote: & # 39; As the mother of two mixed children who will grow up and face the United States identifying themselves as Black men, why aren't you calling this?

Up News Info –

Cheyenne Floyd He believes everyone should talk about the Black Lives Matters movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. When she realizes that she "Teenage mother"The co-stars are silent on the matter, she does not hesitate to call them on Twitter.

"As the only black mother on an all-white show, her silence has said enough for me," she wrote on Friday, May 29, apparently referring to her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Mackenzie McKee, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood. She went on to say, "A black man was killed in front of the world, stop posting clicks and posts to make a change."

Cheyenne Floyd called her & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; co-stars for his silence after the death of George Floyd.

A fan applauded Cheyenne for publicly calling her co-stars. "Call him! Everyone always talks fast about adoption, addiction, mental health and body shame, but he keeps quiet when the problem that affects you and your family needs a voice," replied one of his followers.

Someone else meanwhile dragged "Teen mom 2"cast member Kailyn Lowry, writing, "And where's Kail? As the mother of two mixed boys who will grow up and face the United States identifying as black men, why isn't she calling this? She is quick to hate a black man who looked great with procreating twice but now he has no voice. He should be SCREAMING on social media. "

Cheyenne's post came just days after assessing George Floyd's death after being suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer, in addition to beating up those watching his feelings. "Lastly, stop telling me that Corys' mom is white and that she should be more sensitive about what I post because of her white side," she tweeted Thursday, referring to her former Cory Wharton, with whom she shares daughter Ryder. Wharton. "I know it is white, but if Cory was arrested or targeted by the police, all they will see is a BLACK MAN. Do you think they will stop to ask if it is mixed? NO."

Kailyn replied to her tweet at the time. "You are not wrong !!!" she replied to Cheyenne.

People were furious after George Floyd died on Monday, May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest. He complained that he couldn't breathe, but was ignored. The 46-year-old African-American man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, but could not be saved. Derek and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired after the video of the incident went viral. On May 29, Derek was arrested and charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.