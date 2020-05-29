The NFL comes out of Roger Goodell's sitting with Dave Portnoy of Barstool, who then calls a "coward,quot; a coward.

The NFL found a way to clown the guy who had Roger Goodell represented as a clown.

The league announced Friday that it is banning Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy from watching a "Monday Night Football,quot; game with Goodell in the commissioner's cave, even though Portnoy made the $ 250,000 winning bid for the privilege during the April Draft-A-Thon of the league. for relief COVID-19.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy (according to SportsBusiness Daily) said Portnoy failed a required background check, citing multiple break-in incidents at the league's New York offices and a Super Bowl event, and posting a nude photo of the son. two-year-old Tom Brady.

Portnoy, responding Friday night by the pool, called Goodell a "coward."

"We knew it was going to happen. You have cowards, you have mega cowards and then you have Roger Goodell," Portnoy said. "Don't let me win it and show up … you don't have to research me. You have a file the size of (it looked like it was going to say,quot; Niagara Falls ")."

As he continued stroking his ego and his "brain,quot;, Portnoy closed cursing the company.

"F — you, Roger Goodell. By the way, don't do charity work and let the guy beat whoever you don't want to win. That is up to you."

Portnoy, a staunch fan of the Patriots, has been publicly furious with Goodell since Deflategate. His biggest power move was making T-shirts that featured an illustration of Goodell with a clown nose.

"It can't be, like, the funny guy, oh, wearing the clown shirt, you can't do it," Portnoy said Friday in his response to being rejected by the league. "He is the least fun human of all time, he is a yes, he is a puppet and a coward, and this proves it."