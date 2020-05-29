‘The High Note’ opens on demand, ‘The Vast of Night’ opens – Up News Info

The spotlight features musical drama The high note he's looking to hit exactly that as he lands on demand starting today. Directed by Late at nightNisha Ganatra, from a script by Flora Greeson, originally premiered in theaters on May 8, but, like many films, the film was adapted and went digital. However, with theaters slowly opening their doors, the film will be singing to approximately 100 theaters, most of them theaters.

Set in the world of the Los Angeles music scene, The high note she follows singing superstar diva Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) and her overworked personal assistant Maggie (Dakota Johnson) who dreams of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with an option that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

As you feed the energy to feel good in the summer,The high note it is becoming quite an event when it comes to marketing. Before closing, Ross teamed up with the only Oprah Winfrey for a stop on her WW Vision tour to catch a glimpse of Ross singing in the film, which is the first time he's professionally sung and recorded original music. Musical talent runs in the family as we all know that his mother is the legend Diana Ross.

The soundtrack for the film was produced by Rodney Jerkins, who has worked with artists such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, among others. The film also includes songs written by Grammy winner Corinne Bailey Rae, as well as 25-year-old phenomenon Sarah Aarons. Ross released the movie's first song, "Love Myself" on May 15, followed by a music video on May 20.

Glen Wilson / Focus Features



Ross also partnered with the PushBlack charity and Fandango to donate 500 codes of the film to children and families in unprivileged and neglected black communities. PushBlack is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising black voices and building the largest online community of African Americans.

Leading up to the release of the movie, The high note has leaned into social media with the TikTok #TheHighNote Dance Challenge and finally tonight at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET the cast will host an observational party on Twitter where viewers will view the film on their on-demand platform and interact with the cast and director.

The movie also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, June Diane Raphael, Bill Pullman, and Diplo. It is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films. The executive producers of the film are Nathan Kelly and Alexandra Loewy. Check out the trailer below.

Andrew Patterson directorial debut The vast of the night It hit 34 theaters across the country over the past two weekends before appearing on Amazon Prime Video today.

Written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger and starring Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Bruce Davis, and Gail Cronauer, the film premiered last year at Slamdance, where it won the award for best narrative feature film. From there it went on the screen at the Toronto International Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, among others.

With his Twilight Zone-energy, The vast of the night It takes place in the 1950s at the beginning of the space race over the course of a night in New Mexico. The film follows a young switchboard operator and a radio DJ as they discover a strange frequency that is upsetting their small town, and the future. The vast of the night Tell this unique story through dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tapes, boards, cross lines, and an anonymous phone call.

Check out the trailer below.

Gravitas Ventures premieres their latest independent drama End of sentence starring John Hawkes (The Peanut Butter Hawk), Logan Lerman (Hunters) and Sarah Bolger (Mayas M.C.) starting today on VOD and digital.

Directed by Elfar Adalsteins from a script written by Michael Armbruster, End of sentence she follows the newly widowed Frank Fogle (Hawkes) who reluctantly sets out on a journey to honor his wife's last wish to scatter her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise to take her separated son, Sean (Lerman), travel. Between a bewildering Irish trail, the appearance of an old flame, the hiring of a pretty hitchhiker, and many unsolved problems, the journey becomes a bit more than father and son had negotiated.

The famous sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard receives the documentary treatment with Daniel Traub Ursula von Rydingsvard: on her own which will make its virtual premiere exclusively this weekend at the Film Forum in New York City before expanding to more cities on June 5.

As one of the few women in the world working on monumental sculpture, Von Rydingsvard's pieces have appeared in some of the world's largest museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Chicago Institute of Art, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Still, she is best known for her work in public spaces. Traub's documentary gives the artist an intimate behind-the-scenes look as she and her collaborators produce new work.

A new 4K restoration of the Canadian classic western will also open this weekend. The gray fox from the director and protégé of Francis Ford Coppola, Phillip Boros.

Based on a true story from "The Gentleman Bandit" Bill Miner, the movie was written by John Hunter and stars Richard Farnsworth as the aforementioned bandit when released from prison after a 33-year prison sentence for stealing errands. He finds himself living in a new world and tries to turn a new page, leaving his criminal life behind while settling in Washington state with his sister.

After a while, he realized that a quiet life was not for him and soon falls into his old ways with his new partner, Shorty (Wayne Robson). They steal a couple of trains and, while hiding in British Columbia, he meets the beautiful photographer Kate Flynn (Jackie Burroughs).

The film will be released in virtually Los Angeles through Kino Marquee at American Cinematheque, Autry Museum and Laemmle Theaters.