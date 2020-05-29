"The future of gaming,quot;: PlayStation 5 game reveal event dated June 4

Sony's painfully slow drip of information from the PlayStation 5 can finally open wide next week. The publisher of the game has scheduled a live streaming event for Thursday June 4 that will give fans their first look at the upcoming library of PlayStation 5 games.

A blog post by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the event will include "a first look at the games you'll be playing after the launch of PlayStation 5 this holiday season." Ryan told fans to expect this video presentation to last "a little over an hour."

Even before this June 4 presentation starts at 4 p.m. ET, we have an important question: will we see any first-party games, which are likely to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for some time? Ryan's blog post was unclear. His description of participating game developers was vague: "The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry for innovative studios spanning the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, newer and more established They have worked hard to develop games that will showcase the potential of the hardware. " Sony representatives did not immediately respond to our questions about the source software.

Either way, Sony has been careful to withhold PlayStation 5 software revelations so far, and we're wondering how next week's main reveal will compare to Microsoft's "first look at Xbox Series X games,quot; event. beginnings of May. That event revolved around third-party games, many of which were not only recently revealed but hardly anticipated. The Xbox event exception, a mocking look at Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla "game,quot; ended up looking very little like a playable game.

I wasn't expecting a price yet

Sony's announcement post acknowledged the leak of information from PlayStation 5 so far, noting, "What is a game-free release?" So far, we've seen the new console controller, a "deep dive,quot; into the system architecture that included some (but not all) of the system's technical specifications, and an odd key CES moment that revealed the the console and nothing else. And Jim Ryan was careful to emphasize that "rest assured that after next week's showcase we will still have a lot to share with you." (Our translation: Fans will still have to wait to see the console's design, price, and release date.)

Whether or not top-notch software appears for the hour-long event on Thursday, consider this the start of a great guessing game. What third-party gaming studios will be joining Sony on its virtual stage, with announcements they had previously scheduled for the now canceled E3? What crazy rumors so far will come true? What kind of surprises should we expect? And what games will be saved for later, or for major streaming-only events from other companies, for the rest of the summer (particularly Xbox's first party-focused presentation, currently slated for July)?

So far we've only seen a few first-party pranks. Sony's own proclamations about solid state drives previously used the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man To make his point, it seems like a not-so-subtle clue to next-generation Spiderman games. An announcement about a racing wheel product earlier this month mentioned an unannounced announcement. Gran Turismo 7, that the wheel manufacturer backed down (but did not deny that the game may exist).